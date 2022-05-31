Maya Hawke’s Net Worth: How Did She Become So Famous?

Maya Hawke is a well-known American model, singer, and actress who has appeared in films and television shows.

She is well-known among the younger generation for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Season 3. Maya has won the 45th Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in that series.

Maya Hawke’s career and how she become a multi-millionaire are discussed in the following article. Learn how she rose to fame as one of America’s most well-known actors. Additionally, learn about Maya’s biography, early life, education, and other fascinating facts.

Maya Hawke’s Childhood

Maya Hawke was born on July 8, 1998, in Los Angeles, California. She was born and raised in New York City, New York, is a well-established family.

Ethan Green Hawke and Uma Karuna Thurman have a daughter named Hawke. Green, her father, is a well-known American actor, director, and screenwriter who has received four Academy Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination.

Uma, Maya’s mother, is an actress, writer, producer, and model from the United States. She was nominated for a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award.

On her mother’s side, the 23-year-old actress is the granddaughter of Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman and model Baroness Nena von Schlebrügge.

May also has a brother, Levon (b. 2002). Her father’s second wife, Ryan Shawhughes, gave her two half-sisters, while her mother’s ex-fiance, Arpad Blossom, gave her another half-sister.

Education

Hawke has dyslexia, which prompted her to transfer schools multiple times during her primary school years until enrolling at Saint Ann’s School, a private school in Brooklyn, New York. Her interest in the arts eventually led her to pursue a career in acting.

Hawke also spent his summers studying acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She studied acting for a year at the Juilliard School before leaving out after landing the role in Little Women.

Maya Hawke’s Net Worth

Maya has amassed a sizable fortune thanks to her work as an actress and fashion model in the United States. Her net worth is $3 million as of 2022.

She starred alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Finn Wolfhard in the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

She appeared in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. Fear Street Part One: 1994, a Netflix horror film released in July 2021, featured her as Heather.

Aside from performing, the star has a successful singing career. In 2019, she released the songs “To Love a Boy” and “Stay Open.”

Modeling Career

Hawke began her modeling career with Vogue, just like her mother and grandmother. She was also picked as the face of AllSaints’ 2016/2017 collection in the United Kingdom.

In 2017, she starred in a Sofia Coppola-directed video commercial for Calvin Klein’s underwear collection.

Maya Hawke’s Professional Life

She had to withdraw from Juilliard School after one year since she accepted the role of Jo March in the television drama Little Women in 2017. She was cast in the lead role in The Little Mermaid, but she had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

She began her modeling career the same year, working for Vogue at first and then being named the face of AllSaints’ 2016-2017 collection. She starred as Romy in the American thriller film Ladyworld in 2018.

Maya Hawke starred as Flower Child in Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019. On the same set as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, she worked.

Her major success came in the third season of Stranger Things when she played Robin Buckley. Maya was one of the main characters, and she was praised for her outstanding performance.

To Love a Boy and Stay Open, her first two songs were released in August 2019. Following the release of the song, Maya gave her first solo live performance.

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things

Maya was nominated and won the 45th Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Presentation for her part in Stranger Things the same year.

She was also nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Performance by an Ensemble in Stranger Things at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. She went on to play Shannon in the film Human Capita and Annie Brown in the television drama The Good Lord Bird.

On April 22, 2020, she released her single Coverage, followed by her debut studio album Blush on August 22, 2020. She is currently working on the film Mainstream, which will be released soon and is currently in development.

