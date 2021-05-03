May 3 Constitution. US Secretary of State greets Poland

“The friendship that unites the United States and Poland At the end of the 18th century, our countries adopted constitutions, shaping democratic institutions that protect the freedom, security and well-being of our citizens,” wrote US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. , Greeted the Poles on the 330th anniversary of the Constitution on May 3rd.

Picture Anthony Blink

/AFP

“On behalf of the US government, I congratulate the Poles for celebrating Constitution Day,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Friendship between the United States and Poland At the end of the 18th century, our countries adopted constitutions and designed democratic institutions to protect the freedom, security and well-being of our citizens. Since then, our relations have continued to grow and strengthen” – wrote the head of US diplomacy in the document.

As he promised, Washington and Warsaw are “currently working together on a wide range of global challenges – under NATO, the agreement on enhanced security cooperation between Poland and the United States, in three maritime initiatives and in many other ways.”

“America, as a long-standing friend and friend, greets all poles on this special day and looks forward to deepening and expanding our Atlantic partnership in the years to come,” Blinken declared.

