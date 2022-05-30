Matt Gaetz Net Worth: The Facts Behind Matt Gaetz’s Net Worth

Matthew Louis Gaetz II, also known as Matt Gaetz, is a well-known figure in Florida, having served as the United States Representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district since 2017.

Pensacola, Destin, Navarre, and Fort Walton Beach are all part of the Republican Party’s territory in the western Florida Panhandle. From April 13, 2010, to November 8, 2016, he served in the Florida House of Representatives, representing the 4th district.

Matt Gaetz was born in Hollywood, Florida, and comes from a political family, since his father, Don Gaetz, is a republican and a former senator.

Matt became far more well-known in a much shorter period of time as a result of his close ties to former President Donald Trump.

Read more: Who Has the Most Followers on TikTok in 2022?

Jason Momoa’s Net Worth: Is Jason Momoa a Billionaire?

Austin Mcbroom Net Worth: How Much the Youtube Star Earns?

Matt Gaetz’s Biography

Matt Gaetz, also known as Matthew Louis Gaetz II, was born on May 7, 1982, in Hollywood, Florida, in the United States of America.

His father is a Republican politician who represented areas of Northwest Florida in the Florida State Senate from 2006 to 2016.

His mother is Victoria’s “Vickey” as well (Quertmous). He also has a sister, Erin Gaetz, who worked as the digital content director for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Both grew up in the same house in Seaside, Florida, that was featured in the film “The Truman Show.” It is still occupied by Don and Victoria. Matt is of American ancestry and belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group.

Getz started his education at Bluewater Elementary School before moving on to Ruckel Middle School in 2007.

He attended Florida State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in transdisciplinary sciences in 2003. He attended Niceville High School after graduating from middle school.

Personal Life

After graduating from high school in 2000, Matt Gaetz enrolled at Florida State University. He, on the other hand, finished his studies in just three years and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

After that, Gaetz would attend the William and Mary School of Law. In 2007, he received his Juris Doctor degree.

Matt Gaetz recently married Ginger Luckey, the sister of Oculus VR’s founder. Palmer Luckey, Luckey’s brother, is a prominent Republican donor.

Gaetz and his wife live in Florida’s Fort Walton Beach. He considers himself to be an evangelical Christian and a Baptist.

The couple does not have any children at this moment. Erin is Matt’s only sibling. She has some experience in politics. She worked as the head of digital content for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Estimated Net Worth

Despite the fact that Matt Gaetz’s family is wealthy (some estimates put the Don Gaetz family’s net worth at $30 million), Gaetz himself has provided financial documents that show his personal net worth is less than $400,000.

The fact that Matt Gaetz grew up in the house where Jim Carrey filmed The Truman Show has gotten a lot of attention.

As of 2018, the Gaetz family (Don and Victoria) is still residing in the house. “The Truman House,” reads a sign on the Gaetz’s white picket fence outside their home.

Political Career

Gaetz began his political career just three years after graduating from law school. Ray Sansom, a Republican state representative, had been charged with corruption at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congressman Matt Gaetz (@repmattgaetz)

In 2010, Sansom was forced to resign as a result of the probe, and Gaetz entered the race as a prospective replacement. A special election was held in the district, which included Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties in Florida.

Gaetz wasn’t the only one who wanted Sansom’s job. Kabe Woods, Bill Garvie, Craig Barker, and Jerry Melvin were among Gaetz’s opponents. Gaetz received 43% of the primary vote.

After that, a special general election was called to elect a replacement for Sansom. Gaetz ran against Jan Fernald, a Democrat. Gaetz won 66 percent of the vote over Fernald.

In the Republican primary, Gaetz raised more money than his opponents and out-raised his Democratic opponent. Gaetz said he will contribute $100,000 to his campaign out of his own pocket.

Gaetz would run for the same seat again in 2010. In that election, he ran unchallenged. Gaetz’s district was redrawn in 2012, and it no longer included Santa Rosa County. Gaetz, on the other hand, ran unchallenged for his seat in 2012 and 2014.

Even when serving in the Florida state legislature, Gaetz was recognized for his staunch conservatism.

Gaetz and Florida state senator Joe Negron introduced legislation that would require the governor to sign a death warrant for people on Florida’s death row who had exhausted their appeals.

Gaetz teamed up with state Senator Greg Evers to push for legislation to repeal the federal ethanol requirement. Rick Scott, the governor at the time, would sign the bill into law in May of that year.

Conclusion

Matt Gaetz, a Florida lawmaker, and ardent Trump fan is frequently in the news for his support for the former president. Gaetz, like his idol, has a slew of familial ties, a slew of unconventional real estate deals, and, of course, a colossal net worth.

According to the New York Times, the Justice Department is looking into charges against Gaetz that date back two years.

According to the charges, Gaetz had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl for whom he allegedly paid her travel expenses.

Gaetz would have broken a variety of federal anti-sex trafficking statutes if he convinced the girl to cross state borders to have sex with him, felonies that can result in serious prison time.