Masters Of The Universe Character Compared With Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is an award-winning actress born in New York City on 14 April 1977. She started her career as an actress at an early age. She had done many movies along that she had also seen in various TV commercials. She is prominent because of her long-running television series of 1997 Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also won an Emmy award.

Recently she gave a statement saying that the female characters of Masters of Universe was an afterthought but its sequel Masters of Universe: Revelation has a lot for you. She also claimed that this sequel has the kind of roles that one dreams to play. In her childhood, she was not a follower of Masters of Universe but Castle Grayskull seemed cool to her.

The new sequel is coming on Netflix on 23 July 2021 which has a different cartoon character than the original one. She explained that in this new series there are characters with whom all can relate easily even Adam, there is so much more to enjoy. The story of Revelation is directly connected to its original one when Eternia was Threathen due to a world-shattering event. In this sequel, Gellar’s Teela will take the role in this chapter. Gellar recorded her voice role for Teela before the pandemic in the studio. But now she is doing her work from home. Luckily her husband had also played various voice roles so they already have a voiceover space in their house. She also told us that kids at home were studying whereas she was in another room screaming and fighting it’s kind of tricky for her.

People will surely draw the contrast between her new warrior role as Teela and her role from Buffy. She is the woman who always had power within which she had shown in her various roles.