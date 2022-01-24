Masked Singer Season 7- Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

“The Masked Singer” has become one of the most popular guilty-pleasure shows on television. The Fox series follows a group of celebrities as they compete in a singing competition. Masked Singer, Season 7?

There is, however, a major twist. Expensive outfits keep all of their renowned faces disguised.

According to TV Series Finale, every part of the star’s identity is disguised by their costumes, but new indications are offered each week as the panelists and viewers at home strive to figure out who is behind the mask.

Rapper T-Pain, who dressed as a monster, actor and TV personality Wayne Brady, who dressed as a fox, and reality actress Kandi Burruss, who dressed as a night angel, were among the previous winners of the competition (via Gold Derby).

Season 4’s winner was country singer LeAnn Rimes, who wore a sun costume, while Season 5’s winner was singer Nick Lachey, who wore a piglet costume.

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” is coming to an end, and fans are naturally curious about Season 7. This is all we know thus far.

Season 7 of the Masked Singer Has Yet to Be Renewed

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” premiered in September 2021, while there is usually more than one season every year.

The network has yet to confirm if the singing competition series would return for Season 7 on Fox. According to The Cinemaholic, if the program is renewed, the new season might premiere in early 2022 or as late as autumn 2022.

Meanwhile, Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” had a decline in ratings, with 4.43 million viewers and a 0.95 rating in the important 18-49 demographic.

While the ratings are lower than in prior seasons, the show continues to be one of the network’s most-watched shows, which might be good news when it comes to deciding whether to renew it.

According to the source, the drop in ratings may force the show’s distribution to be reduced to only one season every year rather than two.

Season 7 Is Expected to Bring Back the Host and Judges

The core cast has been the same since “The Masked Singer” initially aired on Fox.

According to Parade, Nick Cannon has hosted all six seasons of the show, while fan favorites Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong have shared their thoughts on whom the celebrities behind the costumes are.

McCarthy frequently shares her well-considered findings with her co-stars and fans, and she has a long list of right guesses to her credit.

She has previously won the prestigious Golden Ear trophy, which is given to the judge with the most right answers during the season (via Gold Derby).

No one appears to be off-limits when it comes to the competitors that may appear on Season 7 of “The Masked Singer.” Season 7 is expected to feature a wide range of celebrities, including actors, artists, athletes, and reality stars.

The Masked Singer Is Upsetting the Status Quo in a Variety of Ways

According to Cinema Blend, the Take It Off Buzzer was introduced for Season 6 of “The Masked Singer.” Any member of the judges’ panel might use the function at any moment to press the buzzer and guess a contestant’s identity.

If the judge’s guess is true, the star will be compelled to reveal his identity and will be ousted from the competition immediately. It’s unclear whether the feature, or any new ones, will be carried over to Season 7.

The series, on the other hand, appears to be trying to change things up a bit. Miss Masky, an animated aid who teased viewers about winning tickets to a future taping of the show, was also added in Season 6 of the show (via Gizmo Story).

“The Masked Singer” will most likely return for Season 7 in 2022, based on this clue. At the time, though, nothing is confirmed.

