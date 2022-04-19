Masked Singer Season 5: Who Are The Masked Singers Season 5?

Masked Singer Season 5 has been a crazy ride, especially for those who grew up in the early 2000s. This season was for you if you ever burnt CDs with tracks you downloaded from Limewire!

That fact was highlighted in the Season 5 finale program, in which two additional Millennial childhood icons were revealed as the winner and two runners-up from the remaining three contestants: Black Swan, Piglet, and Chameleon.

Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes, a.k.a. Sun, joined judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger for the episode, which capped up the Fox reality show’s second pandemic-produced season, which was full of new twists.

For openers, Donnie Wahlberg, McCarthy’s husband, was revealed as the mysterious rooster “Cluedle-Doo,” who occasionally interrupted the season with secret viewer-only clues and would erase some of the judges’ clues to further confuse the celebrity contestants’ identities.

The Singer Who Were Unmasked

Season 5 of The Masked Singer has come to a conclusion. Scroll through to see the 10 major singers, new wildcard contestants, and resident mischief-maker Cluedle-Doo revealed one by one.

Snail

Season 5 began with the most surprising reveal in the history of Masked Singer. Instead of a celebrity removing their mask, the Snail’s shell split open, revealing the show’s first non-human contestant: Kermit the Frog! Following the shelling, EW caught up with the famous amphibian, who revealed that all of the Muppets knew he was doing the performance, but he made sure they didn’t tell anyone.

“I shut off the Wi-Fi, locked the stage door, and kept them occupied by giving them a room full of bubble wrap to pop while I sang Masked Singer. This way, they wouldn’t have to notify anyone until the show was ended.”

Phoenix

The Phoenix was the first celebrity from Group B to be eliminated. Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, and reality television celebrity were revealed when the royal red bird’s mask flew off.

Jenner told EW that she revealed her disguised news with celebrity daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner after her elimination because her family is made up of “professionals at keeping secrets.”

“Because we’re so close, I told both of them. ‘You can’t believe it, girls, this is what I’m doing,’ I said. They both responded the same thing when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer: ‘Why are you doing that?!’

Raccoon

Raccoon’s time as a scavenger on the Masked Singer stage is over. The cute garbage panda removed his fuzzy mask to expose actor Danny Trejo as Machete.

When the panel continued guessing his identity as actors he had worked with, but never him, the action star told EW he “couldn’t stop giggling.” “Joe Pesci and I worked together in a film, and we’re like brothers.

And Jon Voight, with whom I co-wrote my first film. I also worked with Sylvester Stallone. They simply kept going and going and going and going and going and going and going and going and But it was a lot of fun.”

Monster Grandpa

Grandpa Monster has fallen and will not be resurrected. In the second airing of Group B, the Masked Monster Family patriarch was revealed to be controversial YouTuber and fighter Logan Paul, not Morgan Freeman, as panelist Jenny McCarthy had inexplicably guessed.

Orca

The first Wildcard to enter the competition also had the honor of being the first to leave. After identifying himself to be Sugar Ray rocker Mark McGrath, the murderous wailer swam away.

McGrath told EW after his elimination that he was “terrified” to participate in TMS. “Because it’s a singing competition, I was terrified to perform the show. Yes, I make a living as a singer, but I was apprehensive about doing the concert in the first place.”

Nick Cannon is a well-known television personality

During the Group B finals, the panel was treated to a night of surprises, beginning with the introduction of new wildcard contestant Bulldog, followed by guest host Niecy Nash’s announcement that she would choose who to eliminate and choose Bulldog, and finally when the big dog was revealed to be the person she’d been filling in for, Nick Cannon.

Cannon will resume his hosting responsibilities for the remainder of the season now that the dog has been released.

Crab

During a special two-hour Super 8 program in which two vocalists were eliminated, things got real. The crab was the first to receive the claw, and he was unmasked to reveal musician, Bobby Brown.

Two other candidates this season, including host Nick Cannon during his brief tenure as a contender, have performed songs by Brown’s former boy band New Edition. Brown told EW that he appreciated listening to their renditions.

“Hearing the music I liked was fantastic. Lots of fun and a lot of energy. Nick Cannon’s rendition of “Candy Girl” was fantastic.”

Seashell

In the Super 8 special, Seashell was the next to be washed away. Sister Sister star and Emmy-winning host of The Real Tamera Mowry-Housley emerged from behind her mask.

Even her renowned twin didn’t know she was doing the show, the actress told EW. “It was really hilarious. Tia sent an SMS to my brother, who then called me. My father then called me. He was ecstatic. So the secret, I mean, I couldn’t keep it for long among my relatives.”

Robopine

Half-robot, half-porcupine, and completely extinguished. The heat of the “Spicy Six” episode was too much for Robopine to bear. Tyrese Gibson, the Fast and Furious actor, musician, and former model, was revealed when the cyborg-like beast removed his spiky mask.

The actor acknowledged to EW that he lied about being a 60-year-old Costa Rican grandfather because he believed the Paul Walker tip in his clue package would make his identity too obvious for fans.

Dolls from Russia

The Russian Dolls, the show’s first-ever trio, received a do svidaniya. The mask cracked open, and all three members of popular ’90s family band Hanson MMMBopped their heads out, after leaving fans wondering all season about how many people were actually inside.

The huge outfits were exactly as tough to handle as they appeared, according to Hanson brothers Isaac, Zac, and Taylor. “The issue with those dolls being that huge is that you have to be hyper-aware of the danger of tripping, falling off the stage, or crashing with one other, which we did a few times in rehearsal,” Isaac explained.

Cluedle-Doo

Cluedle-Doo, the show’s resident prankster, took over the broadcast one last time to prove he, too, had pipes — and then expose his true identity. Donnie Wahlberg, the New Kid on the Block, was the cock of the walk.

Jenny McCarthy, the actor, and former boy bander’s wife, was particularly taken aback by the revelation, as she had assumed it was Akon.

Yeti

The Yeti, who appeared to be in it to win it, was eliminated in the semi-finals in a horrific twist. Omarion, a former member of B2K who is now a Grammy-nominated solo musician, was revealed to be the cool ice creature.

The singer told EW that his jaw-dropping skateboarding performance earlier this season was entirely his idea.

Chameleon

Rappers on The Masked Singer appear to have poor luck, as Chameleon discovered by being the first one out in the season 5 finale, much like Bow Wow was last season.

Wiz Khalifa, a 10-time Grammy nominee, was revealed as the lovely vocalist. According to EW, the rapper of “See You Again” and “Black and Yellow” became one with his costume.

Black Swan

Black Swan was no evil twin as she sailed to the finals, but her swan song ended just as she was about to reach the throne. Jojo, the singer of “Leave (Get Out),” was revealed as the runner-up.

She told EW that she’s been a huge fan of the program for a long time, and one of her favorite moments from the competition was singing with last season’s winner, LeAnn Rimes, during the season 5 finale.

The Piglet

This little pig made it all the way to the house. The Piglet, who was revealed to be 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey, won the season 5 Golden Mask Trophy.

He told EW that fellow boy-bander and TMS alum Joey Fatone was instrumental in helping him find the humor in the situation. “After he played the Rabbit in the first season, I spoke with him.

‘Dude, if you ever do this, you need to give your character a personality and have fun with it,’ he says.

Who Won Masked Singer’s 5th Season?

The 98 Degrees member won as Piglet and said he went on the show for his children, Camden and Phoenix, as well as Brooklyn, his daughter.

“Daddy is bringing some hardware home!” Lachey said when he was voted Season 5’s winner.

The star may have fooled the judges during his time on the show, but his children immediately recognized their father as Piglet.

“We were watching the premiere episode together, and I was holding Brooklyn, and I guess I spit out two or three notes, and she pointed to me and said, ‘Daddy,'” Following the season 5 finale, Lachey told PEOPLE. “They immediately knew my voice.”

Conclusion

Nick Lachey is stealing the spotlight on “The Masked Singer.” The 98 Degrees star is taking home the bacon as Season 5’s big winner, disguised as the Piglet. Second place went to pop singer JoJo as the Black Swan, which was also revealed on Wednesday night’s finale.

In third place, Wiz Khalifa of the hip-hop group Wiz Khalifa was revealed as the Chameleon. Lachey admitted that he was a late addition to this season’s competition and that he was on a skiing trip with his friends when producers called just four days before the first episode was shot.