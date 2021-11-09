Marv Studios Working On Seven More Kingsman Films

The Kingsman films franchise is a British-American spy action comedy film series based on a comic book of the same name.

Seven More Kingsman Films Are Being Developed by Marv Studios

As part of Kingsman’s future plans, Vaughn is developing a total of seven sequels. Don’t worry if you’re a fan of the Kingsman. What’s the most exciting news for you?

Not only is there a sequel to the successful film franchise in development, but seven more Kingsman films are on the way from Marv Studios, the production company behind the hit movie series!

The next seven Kingsman movies are in the works, according to Marv Group’s new CEO Zygi Kamasa.

“I believe we’re going to be able to line up the next one around 2021 or 2022,” said Kamasa. “Matthew Vaughn is planning something similar to seven more Kingsman movies, according to Variety.”

The forthcoming seven movies are a part of the firm’s growth strategy, with the aim to expand both the business and output.

‘We want to expand the business and production,’ Kamasa said at the Winston Baker UK Finance Summit late last week, according to Deadline. ‘A Kingsman TV series is in development, as well as two-three additional spin-off franchises. ‘

After spending a lengthy period as Lionsgate’s CEO in the United Kingdom and Europe, Kamasa joined Marv early this year.

There have been two Kingsman films to date. The initial one, entitled The Secret Service, was published in 2014, and the sequel, The Golden Circle, came out in 2017.

The two productions together earned more than $825 million. Meanwhile, there will soon be another game in the series, which could potentially increase profits by over $1 billion when it is released.

The King’s Man is a prequel to The Kingsman. The Secret Service is a spy action thriller set in the year 2014. It follows a young boy named Gary Shaw who becomes an apprentice to Harry Hart, a previous Kingsman agent turned London drug kingpin. After joining forces with longtime friend Mark Strong, he helps his new mentor save the world from a global catastrophe.

Even before the epidemic, the prequel has had a number of obstacles and delays. The film was scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 15, 2019.

It was delayed to February this year, then pushed back until September 2020. The pandemic then arrived, delaying the film until February 26, 2021.

It was repositioned two weeks earlier as a result of the release dates for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four being pushed back.

The King’s Man has an official release date of February 12, 2021.