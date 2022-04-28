Married At First Sight Season 13: Where Are The Casts Now?

When the final episode of Married At First Sight Season 13 aired, it marked the conclusion of the season. Throughout this season, which began in July 2021, ten Houston singles were meticulously matched before their initial encounter at the altar.

A dramatic show drew spectators from all over the country once again. Fans were anxious to hear more about the couples featured on the show as soon as it ended. On January 5, 2022, Season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered.

As the fourteenth season begins, some fans are curious to see if couples from the previous season are still together.

Season 13 of Married At First Sight

Relationships require communication, love, responsibility, and trust at all times, but they become even more challenging when the parties involved agree to marry at such a young age.

Just ask any character from ‘Married at First Sight,’ who goes through an emotional rollercoaster in a short amount of time.

After all, they marry an unknown person, go on a proper honeymoon, and live together for around eight weeks before deciding if they’ve found their life partner. Take a peek at the couples from Season 13 of Married At First Sight below.

Myrla and Gil were one of the season’s most popular couples, and despite their ups and downs, they elected to stay married in the finale and eventually move in together.

Gil and Myrla

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero of Married, at First Sight, were the most diametrically opposed of all the couples on the show. They couldn’t agree on anything, no matter what the topic was, and neither of them backed down.

It wasn’t enough that they both wanted to serve people and start a family. Myrla didn’t kiss Gil for a few weeks after he called her a “brat,” and her bad attitude had a negative impact on Gil’s mood.

Jose and Rachel

From the season finale through the reunion episode, this couple’s status stayed unaltered. They briefly separated after Rachel disclosed the finale at the reunion, but they were able to mend their relationship.

The couple revealed to People magazine a month after their reunion that they had filed for divorce in December of the following year.

Ryan and Brett

The news that Ryan Ignasiak and Brett were no longer together came as no surprise. We won’t examine this couple’s history or why they first appeared to be a good fit because Ryan opted to join a dating app while still participating in the social experiment.

He and Brett eventually divorced, saying that they would be happier as friends than married. All that matters is that they’re both content with their decision and their current circumstances.

Michaela and Zack

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman’s honeymoon was spoiled when Zack Freeman was diagnosed with COVID-19 while on their honeymoon.

She had to return to Houston in order to prevent the virus from spreading, and their relationship was doomed from then on. They included anything from petty skirmishes to nervous breakdowns.

However, after some time, they grew to fall in love, and on Decision Day, Michaela agreed to stay married. Zack replied no, but he still wanted them to stay together because they had developed a deeper friendship since their first date.

Bao and Johnny

At the end of the show, Bao requested a divorce from Johnny. The reunion was enjoyable since the two were concerned about one other’s well-being. They’ve both moved on and are dating someone else, according to an article in US Weekly.

Conclusion

In Season 13 of ‘Wedded at First Sight,’ there are no married couples. Season 13 of Married at First Sight finished with Jose and Rachel as the final two couples, giving the season a disastrous match success rate of 0%.

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, the show’s three specialists, might have a better chance with the Season 14 matches of Married at First Sight. When the show returns in early January 2022, ten new singles will accept the risk of marrying a complete stranger.

What’s going on with Myrla from married at first sight?

Fans had conflicting feelings about Myrla throughout Season 13 as she struggled with a tumultuous marriage with her ex-husband, Gil. Here’s everything that’s been going on with Myrla after her love life adventure in Married At First Sight ended, from whispers of a romance with another season 13 alum to fluffy new additions to her family.

How many couples who were “Married at first sight” are still together?

Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime eight years ago in 2014. According to the network’s website, 12 couples have remained together during the series’ length. While some of the Season 13 couples have decided to call it quits, others have managed to keep their love alive.