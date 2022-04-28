Married At First Sight Season 12: Who Are Still Together?

When the five couples on Season 12 of Married at First Sight were presented, viewers began to speculate about who would stay married.

Many people believed Paige and Chris were doomed from the start, whereas Briana and Vincent, on the other hand, we’re soulmates.

So, now that Season 12 Decision Day has passed, which couples are still together? Continue reading to find out who is still married in Married At First Sight Season 12.

About Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight is a reality television show that airs in the United States. On July 8, 2014, the show premiered. The show is based on “Gift Ved Frste Blik,” a Danish show. The show follows three or five couples who have been matched by relationship specialists.

There have been 44 couples on Married At First Sight, with 12 seasons completed. On decision day, twenty-seven couples decided to stay together.

Thirteen couples have remained married since then, while the rest have divorced or filed for divorce. The show has a 30 percent success rate.

Ryan and Clara

He hadn’t spoken “I love you” to her until the reunion, despite the fact that they were still together and planning another wedding. “I believe I was aware of it based on his conduct,” she stated.

“It’s not about grand gestures or romantic gestures….” It’s the simple things that count.” She was loud about wanting to have sex with her spouse throughout the season, but he wasn’t ready. They were evasive on the program about whether they had slept together yet.

Vincent and Briana

The couple claimed that they are presently living together at his home and are planning to purchase an apartment together.

He’s also continued to spoil Briana by bringing her wine or flowers on a regular basis. She also acknowledged having baby fever, but he hasn’t quite reached that stage yet. She stated, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Erik and Virginia

The couple appeared to be happy than ever at the reunion after proposing again on Decision Day. She admitted that the two have “a reasonable number of arguments” and are still figuring out how to communicate effectively.

Even though he claims he’s allergic to cats, they’re sharing an apartment with her cats. Erik also stated that his protective — and at times domineering — demeanor taught him a lot.

Chris and Paige

They claimed they went through counseling to “reconcile” following Decision Day during the reunion, but she ultimately did not want to continue together. He apologized to her family and stated he was “disgusted” by his actions.

He then refused to answer some questions, such as whether he was still in love with his ex-fiancée Mercedes and whether she still had the automobile he got her, a Mercedes. After an altercation with Pastor Dwight, he eventually stormed out of the reunion.

Jacob Harder and Haley Harris

After their season on the show, the pair chose not to stay together. They weren’t having much fun on the show in the first place. Hailey was joining the marriage after a ten-year hiatus, and Jake had prioritized his profession and business over relationships. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to resolve their disputes.

Conclusion

Season 12 of Lifetime’s addictive romance reality series Married at First Sight premiered in January and followed five couples who were randomly matched (by relationship experts), married right away, and lived eight weeks together as a married pair.

The season finale of Married at First Sight, which aired Friday night (May 12), marked Decision Day when the couples must reveal whether or not their marriage experiment was a success to the rest of the world.

(While the premise may look absurd, let it be known that twelve couples who participated in the show and chose to stay together on Decision Day are still married today.)

What is the Hall of Fame for Married at First Sight?

Former MAFS favorites are honored with nominations to the Married at First Sight Hall of Fame, which includes categories like “Favorite Fairytale” and “Least Likely to Succeed.” Host Jamie Otis celebrates 12 seasons of former MAFS favorites and highlights some of their best moments with nominations to the Married at First Sight Hall of Fame, which includes categories like “Favorite Fairytale” and “Least Likely to Succeed.” What Happened to Them?

What is the process of getting married at first sight?

‘Married At First Sight’ gives the age-old concept of dating reality shows a fresh spin. Relationship specialists select singles from a wide pool to form pairings they believe will last the test of time. These two couples meet for the first time at the altar, where they marry.