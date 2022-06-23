A look into the net worth of Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a well-known American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress who was born and raised in Huntington, New York. She finished her career having sold more than 200 million records, which immediately places her among the ranks of the most successful musicians of all time in terms of record sales.

Following her meteoric rise to stardom in the early 1990s, Mariah has established herself as not only one of the most famous but also one of the wealthiest singers in the world.

The astounding sum of $320 million represents Mariah Carey’s net worth as of the month of June 2022.

Early Life

Mariah Carey was born on March 27th, 1969 in the city of Huntington, New York, in the United States.

Her mother had a career as a vocal instructor and opera singer in the past. When her mother, Patricia, wed her father, Alfred, Patricia’s family rejected her because she had married a black man. Alfred is the woman’s biological father.

Even at a young age, Carey exhibited significant indicators of having a talent for creative work. Art, music, and literature were the only genuine topics she enjoyed studying while she was in school. She started penning poems and adding melodies to them after she discovered that she enjoyed singing.

This served as the impetus for her to begin her career as a singer-songwriter.

Career

While Carey was getting her start in the music industry, she was living in Manhattan with four other college students and working as a server to make ends meet.

After many futile attempts, she was ultimately able to record her own demo tape, but she was unable to properly pass it on to record labels. Mariah was put in touch with the pop singer Brenda Starr not long after she had finished recording her demo.

As Brenda and Mariah developed their friendship, she got increasingly interested in assisting Mariah in achieving success in the profession. Mariah Carey’s audition tape was played for the head of Columbia Records, who signed her on the spot after hearing it. Starr was responsible for presenting the tape.

Success

On June 12, 1990, Mariah released her first album, which was simply titled, Mariah. The promotion of the record reportedly cost Columbia one million dollars. Although initial sales were disappointing, eventually the album would go on to be certified 9 times platinum in the United States alone, and it would go on to sell more than 15 million copies worldwide. She was awarded a Grammy as the Best New Artist and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her work on the album, which helped it reach number one on the Billboard charts.

Mariah’s subsequent album, “Emotions,” which was released in 1991, was also a great hit; but, it was her third album, “Music Box,” released in 1993, that propelled her career to stratospheric proportions. Music Box was on the Billboard chart for an incredible 128 weeks and finally sold an astounding 28 million copies around the world. It is one of the albums that has had the most sales of all time.

Her success did not go away any time soon at all. Her subsequent album, titled “Merry Christmas,” was also a major success, selling more than 15 million copies around the world. Her subsequent three albums would go on to sell, respectively, 20 million, 10 million, and 8 million copies all over the world.

Virgin Contract

Mariah departed Columbia Records in April 2001 and signed a record-setting $100 million, five-album contract with Virgin Music. At the time, this was the largest recording contract in history. After taking into account the effects of inflation, that is equivalent to $150 million. At the time, it was the most lucrative recording contract in the annals of the music industry.

On August 18, 2001, Mariah’s debut album with Virgin Records, titled “Glitter,” was made available to the public. Actually, the album was the soundtrack of a film with the same name, which was a semi-autobiographical film about a fictitious version of Mariah. The record was named after the film. Critics and viewers were not kind to the record or the picture, which had the misfortune of being released on September 21, 2001, just ten days after the terrorist attacks of September 11th. The movie is notorious for being one of the largest financial failures in the history of box offices.

Return to Success

Mariah inked a 24-million-dollar, five-album deal with Island Records after she was dropped by Virgin. In 2005, her biggest success was “The Emancipation of Mimi,” which sold 10 million copies worldwide and was her highest seller for Island Records.

In 2015, Mariah got signed to Epic Records, where she remains now, after releasing one album with Def Jam.

A single season of American Idol brought in $18 million for her in 2012.

At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she signed a two-year, $30 million contract in 2015. As a result, she ended the year as one of the highest-paid female musicians in the world, earning $27 million.

Personal Life

Mariah and Tommy Motalla were married in 1993. They separated in 1998 and divorced two years later. During her marriage to actor Nick Cannon, she had three children. They are parents to a set of twin boys, born in April of last year. Between 1998 and 2001, she dated musician Luis Miguel and was engaged to billionaire Australian James Packer for a brief period.

Summary

Mariah Carey has a net worth of $320 million. She is the second best-selling female artist of all time and one of the 15 best-selling artists overall. She has earned hundreds of millions of dollars during her career from record contracts and royalties. She has earned tens of million additional earnings from various media appearances, Las Vegas residences, and private performances.