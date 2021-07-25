Margot Robbie Slept With John Cena For Two Years! Here’s The Reason

Actress Margot Robbie is one of the most recognized performers in the industry. Each project that bears her name seems to be destined for success and her charisma and sympathy made her a person very loved by fans. But what few imagined was that as a child she was a very fan of wrestling and throughout her life, it was something very present, which made her meeting with John Cena, her castmate of “The Suicide Squad ) ”, Was somewhat uncomfortable, since he used to sleep in a room with a billboard of him.

On the Jimmy Kimmel show, the 31-year-old Australian actress admitted that she loved watching fights as a child. “I watched WWE when I was a kid. At that age, s adored the Undertaker. Then obviously when I was a teenager I stopped looking at it,” she revealed. But that was not the end of wrestling in his life, because later she began a relationship with a great fan of the sport.

“When I was 20 years old, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that for his 21st birthday he dressed up as John ”, confessed Margot Robbie. But the fanaticism of this boy reached impressive points and that in the future complicated the actress. “He had a cardboard billboard of John Cena in his room,” she admitted.

“So I slept for two years in a room with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena. Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and it would scare me, but then I would say to myself, ‘Oh, it’s just John Cena, it’s okay,’ ” added Robbie, who finally met the ex-wrestler on the set of his new movie, at first he did not know whether to tell him that peculiar anecdote. The actress confessed that when she learned that they would work together, she wondered if it would be appropriate to tell her about it or if it might be too weird.

She had decided to keep that memory to herself and not share it with John, but apparently, her unconscious deceived her. “Then within five seconds of meeting him, I told him, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cardboard cutout of you,” said Margot Robbie. But luckily that didn’t affect her relationship with John Cena at all. “Now I know that there are very few things that can scare this man away,” she concluded.

A twist on a well-known character

Margot Robbie is known for many roles, but the most recognized of her career is undoubtedly Harley Quinn, the peculiar DC villain. The first time she put himself in the shoes of the psychiatrist was in “Suicide Squad”, 2016, and now he is preparing to do it one more time in the new James Gunn film: “The Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad) Squad) ”, a kind of remake but at the same time a continuation of the previous one. However, this time the actress was in charge of giving her own approach to the charming antiheroine.