Many countries are banning departure to and from the UK due to the new corona virus strain

France on Sunday announced a 48-hour ban on travel to Britain, suspending travel to Britain in conjunction with emerging European countries. New strain of corona virus Found in that country. At least six European countries have already announced that flights will be grounded if they do not do so, while France and Belgium have banned train travel.

French officials say the 48-hour shutdown will allow them to find a “common principle” to prevent the spread of new ones. COVID-19 Variation. French President Emmanuel Macron Tested positive for corona virus on Thursday.

Germany, the president of the European Union, held a special crisis meeting on Monday.

Canada also announced UK travel restrictions on Sunday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said all flights from the UK will be “banned from entering Canada” for 72 hours. The travel ban will not affect freight exports.

Top health officials in the UK say the new, fast-moving variant of the corona virus is 70% more contagious than the previous one. This strain is causing rapid spread in London and the south of England. But there is no evidence that the new strain is dangerous or that the vaccine will act differently BBC News.

As a result of the new pressure, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that a New layer of corona virus controls, More strictly, and canceled the five-day Christmas relaxation period scheduled for December 23-27.

“I know how emotional people are this year, how important it is for grandparents to see their grandchildren,” Johnson said Saturday. “But when the virus changes its attack mode, we have to change our security system.”

The capital and other parts of the south of the UK currently under Tier 3 – the highest level of corona virus control – will move to a more severe new Tier 4, which closes after all essential shops, hairdressers and indoor resorts close after business hours Saturday.

Videos of Britain packing London train stations and leaving the city on Saturday night went viral Christmas. British Health Secretary Matt Hankok describes the urgency of traveling “completely irresponsible behavior” Sky News.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams saidFace the nation“On Sunday the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization were exploring the new strain.

“It’s important that people know that viruses are mutated all the time, and that does not mean that this virus is more dangerous than this,” Adams said. “We don’t even know if it’s still contagious or if it was a strain involved in a superspeeder event. Right now, we have no signs that it’s going to affect our ability to continue vaccinating. “



