Manon Mccrory Lewis: Where Was She Born?

Manon Lewis McCrory, Manon Lewis is the adolescent daughter of the late actress Helen McCrory and British actor Damian Lewis. In addition to playing U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the Showtime drama Homeland, and Bobby Axelrod in the Showtime drama Billions, Damian, his father, is well-known for these roles.

The late actress Helen, who played Manon’s mother, had roles in a number of movies, including Hugo (2011), Skyfall (2012), The Special Relationship (2010), Charlotte Gray (2001), and the final three Harry Potter movies (2009, 2010, 2011).s is the adolescent daughter of the late actress Helen McCrory and British actor Damian Lewis.

In addition to playing U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the Showtime drama Homeland, and Bobby Axelrod in the Showtime drama Billions, Damian, his father, is well-known for these roles.

The late actress Helen, who played Manon’s mother, had roles in a number of movies, including Hugo (2011), Skyfall (2012), The Special Relationship (2010), Charlotte Gray (2001), and the final three Harry Potter movies (2009, 2010, 2011).

Ancestry and Bio of Manon Mccrory Lewis

In September 2006, a C-section delivered Manon. McCrory told the Telegraph in October 2006 that Manon was “very easy and very calm” as a baby, just like her father.

Manon is a Welsh name because her grandfather was a diplomat from Glaswegian and her maternal grandmother was from Wales. Also, Welsh was his great-great paternal grandparents. The Lord Mayor of London, Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Ian Bowater, was also her great-grandfather and Damian’s maternal grandfather.

A royal family doctor, a naval shipbuilder, and a philanthropist are among Manon’s ancestors. She also has some Sephardic Jewish ancestry. In a car accident in 2001, his paternal grandmother—mother—passed Damian away. Manon, the daughter of Damian and Helen, was raised close to Sudbury, England.

Educational Background

Manon attended St. Christopher’s School in North London’s Belsize Park. In March 2013, her father, Damian Lewis, endorsed a cause to halt construction activities close to his daughter’s school.

Also Read: Aleksandra Zelenskaya: Who Are Aleksandra Zelenskaya’s Parents?

Manon’s Mom, Helen’s Death

Helen McCrory, an actress, passed away on April 16, 2021, following what her husband Damian referred to as a “heroic battle” with cancer.

Later, Damian made a public announcement of his passing by posting a heartfelt tribute to his beloved wife on social media. The actor with red hair wrote:

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

Helen Mccrory’s Acting Career and Manon Lewis’ Mother

Helen, the late mother of Manon and an actress, was best known for her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. Helen, who is half Welsh, had a successful stage and screen career.

In the Harry Potter series, she played Narcissa Malfoy. She also portrayed Cherie Blair in the movies The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010).

Hugo, Skyfall, and Charlotte Gray are some of her other motion pictures. The actress was awarded an OBE for her contributions to drama in 2017 as part of the honours list.

A Letter From Helen to Her Son Gulliver and Daughter Manon

Actor Damien shared the letter his wife Helen McCrory had written to their children before she passed away sometime after the passing of Manon and Gulliver’s mother, Helen, in April 2021.

It turns out that she told her children “don’t be sad” in an effort to help them cope with her passing.

Citing his wife’s letter, Damian said,

“She’s left our beautiful children, Manon and Gully, too early, but they have been prepared for life. They have in them the fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent, and beauty of their mother.”

Citing Damian Lewis claimed that his late wife urged him and their kids to have courage and to face their fears. Helen reportedly told Manon and Gulliver not to be depressed. She reportedly told them as she prepared to leave that she had lived the life she desired. According to his wife’s letter.

Manon Mccory Lewis’s Online Presence

The daughter of McCrory and Lewis appears to have an Instagram account, but she has made the account private. It is assumed that this is the case because her mother once expressed concern over the likelihood that her kids would develop an addiction to Instagram.

Also Read: Eric Fields the Rock: A Police Officer Who Looks Like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Manon has over 8000 followers and over 100k likes on TikTok. She goes by the alias Manon within Tiktok. And in one of her TikToks, she included her actor father Damian.

Manon Lewis Additional Information

Manon has also studied ballet, though it’s not known if she still does.

She protested against former president Trump when she was ten years old.

Manon and her brother disliked the show and Damian’s character, despite the fact that their father, Lewis, received an Emmy for his portrayal of Nicholas Brody in Homeland. They preferred the character of Narcissa Malfoy played by their late mother McCrory in Harry Potter.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Was Manon Mccrory Lewis Born?

On September 6, 2006, Manon McCrory-Lewis was born in London, England.

Who is Damian Lewis’s Sister?

Amanda Lewis.

Who is Damian Lewis’s Wife?

Helen McCrory.

About

Manon Lewis is the adolescent daughter of the late actress Helen McCrory and British actor Damian Lewis. Damian, her father, played U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. Manon attended St. Christopher’s School in North London’s Belsize Park. Helen McCrory was best known for her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders.

In the Harry Potter series, she played Narcissa Malfoy. She also portrayed Cherie Blair in the movies The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010). Lewis appears to have an Instagram account, but she has made it private.

Her mother once expressed concern over the likelihood that her kids would develop an addiction to Instagram. She protested against former president Trump when she was ten years old.