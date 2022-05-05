Mandy Moore Net Worth: How Much Does She Make?

Mandy Moore’s income derives from her career as a pop singer. What is Mandy Moore’s current net worth and how much money is she worth at the age of 38?

Mandy Moore is a pop singer who was born on April 10, 1984. She is currently based in Nashua, New Hampshire, in the United States.

Her first album, So Real, was certified Platinum, and her second, I Wanna Be with You, was certified Gold. “Candy,” her breakthrough track, peaked at #41 on the Billboard charts.

Life

Mandy Moore was born on April 10, 1984, in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States (Millennials Generation). She is a 38-year-old Aries woman. Amanda Leigh Moore is an actor and singer-songwriter from the United States.

Moore joined Epic Records in 1999, and her breakthrough single “Candy,” which reached number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, catapulted her to prominence. Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Moore’s first top 30 song in the United States was the title track from her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You (2000), which reached number 24 on the Hot 100. Moore has sold more than ten million albums worldwide, according to Billboard. \

She voiced Rapunzel in the 2010 animated picture Tangled and appeared in A Walk to Remember and The Princess Diaries.

Her grandma and musical Oklahoma! motivated her to pursue acting. When she was twelve years old, she attended the Stagedoor Manor theatrical camp.

Amanda Leigh Moore went to Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, FL, Park Maitland School in Maitland, FL, and The Maile School in Winter Park, FL. Mandy Moore belongs to the Richest Celebrities and Pop Singers categories.

Career

Mandy began working on her debut album after signing with Epic. During her freshman year, she dropped out of high school to focus on her record. Tutors helped her finish her high school education.

Mandy toured with NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, two of the greatest stars in music at the time when she was 15 years old. In August 1999, she released her first song.

Mandy was compared to the hottest pop divas of the time–Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Jessica Simpson–and came up short. So Real, Moore’s first studio album, was released on December 7, 1999. On the Billboard charts, the album reached No. 31.

I Wanna Be with You, Moore’s second studio album, was released on May 9, 2000. The album was a commercial success, debuting at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart and peaking at No. 21.

Moore was named Favorite Rising Star at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2000 for the album. Moore began production on her third studio album in 2001.

“In My Pocket,” the album’s lead song, peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. Mandy Moore, Moore’s self-titled third studio album, opened at number 35 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Moore made her feature film debut in 2001 when she portrayed a Girl Bear Cub in Eddie Murphy’s comedy Dr. Dolittle 2. Moore appeared in the comedy The Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway later that year. Moore made her acting debut in Shane West’s romantic film A Walk to Remember in 2002.

Mandy Moore's Net Worth and Salary

Mandy Moore has a $14 million net worth as an American singer, songwriter, and actress. In 1999, she signed with Epic Records and became famous for her breakthrough hit “Candy.” Moore first appeared in a feature film in 2001, with a brief voice role in Dr. Dolittle 2. She has been a part of the hit NBC drama This Is Us since 2016.

Property Management

Moore and Goldsmith bought a $2.56 million midcentury modern home in Pasadena in early 2017 after some disastrous 1990s renovations stripped it of its original and timeless appeal.

On 1.4 acres, the 3,351 square foot house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A pool and magnificent views of the San Gabriel Valley may be seen in the backyard. Moore had a comprehensive makeover in order to restore the original midcentury contemporary elements that had been lost during the renovation in the 1990s.

Moore paid $1.725 million for a property in Los Feliz in 2002. The 4,747-square-foot property boasts a terraced backyard with several gardens and lounging places, as well as big outside spaces. She sold it for $2.95 million shortly after her divorce from Ryan Adama.

Conclusion

Mandy Leigh Moore, professionally known as Mandy Moore, is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and philanthropist with a net worth of $14 million. She is currently married for the second time.

She dated Zach Braff, a former Scrubs star, from 2004 until 2006. Moore became engaged to musician Ryan Adams in 2009. On March 10, 2009, they married in Savannah, Georgia.

In January 2015, Mandy filed for divorce from Adams, citing their incompatibility. The pair issued a joint statement explaining their choice to split up, calling it a respectful and amicable split.