Malaika Arora Net Worth: How Much Money Does Dhe Make in an Annum?

Malaika Arora is the first name that comes to mind when we think of the best dancers in Bollywood. Malaika Arora works as an actress, model, dancer, and VJ in Hindi movies. Her item numbers are well-known. She is one of the best dancers in the Indian Film Industry.

Malaika Arora has been in 17 films so far. She is a good dancer and an actress who has done a lot of different roles. She has been in many super hit movies with the biggest stars of Bollywood. She likes to stay in shape, do yoga, swim, go to the gym, jog, etc.

The actress has a massive number of fans all over the country. More than 13 million people follow her on Instagram. Forbes says that she is among India’s top 100 celebrities based on how much money she makes and how well-known she is. So, in this post, we’ll talk about Malaika Arora’s earnings, her personal life, her movie career, the brands she endorses, and her biography.

Malaika Arora Net Worth

According to biooverview, In Indian rupees, Malaika Arora’s net worth is 73 Crore rupees, which is about $10 Million US in 2022. She is on the list of the Bollywood actresses who make the most money. Malaika Arora makes more than 60 Lakh per month. She makes money in different ways, but TV shows and movies are her primary source of income.

She has led a lot of shows. Malaika Arora gets 5 Lakh rupees per episode of the show. Malaika charges 1 Crore for 1 item number song, which makes her one of the highest-paid item girls in Bollywood. Besides that, she also makes money from the brands she works with. Because she has so many ways to make money, her net worth grows every year. Malaika Arora makes more than 12 Crore a year.

Malaika Arora Instagram

Take a look at the Malaika Arora Instagram account.

Personal Life

Malaika Arora was born in Mumbai, India, on October 23, 1973. In 2022, she will be 48 years old. She finished high school at Holy Cross High School in Thane. Malaika got her degree in economics and communication from Jai Hind College in Churchgate. Malaika’s dad’s name is Anil Arora, and her parents split up when she was 11.

After that, she and her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and her sister moved to Chembur. Amrita Arora, Malaika’s younger sister, is also an actress in Indian Bollywood. When it comes to Malaiks’s husband, she married Arbaaz Khan in 1998, but they got divorced in 2017. Their child’s name is Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together since 2022.

Career History Malaika Arora began her career as a model. After that, MTV India chose her to be a VJ. During this time, she hosted the show “MTV Club Shoe” and later co-hosted “Love Line and Style Check.” After that, she was in a few ads and sang “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha.” Malaika did an item number to the song “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from the movie “Dil Se” in 1998. Malaika Arora made her acting debut in the Bollywood movie EMI in 2008. However, the film did not do well at the box office. Her career took a big turn when she was in the film “Dabangg” by Salman Khan. Malaika Arora was in the most popular item number song, “Munni Badnaam Hui.” This song has been watched over 100 million times on YouTube. READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth: Which Properties Are Owned by the Royal Family? Malaika has also been a judge on several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye 1,” “Nach Baliye 2,” “Zara Nachke Dikha,” “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” and “India’s Got Talent.” She was a judge on the real-life show “India’s Best Dancer” in 2020. House Malaika Arora, a crucial Indian actress, owns an expensive and fancy home in Mumbai. This cozy apartment is made with all modern and high-end materials. The luxurious apartment is in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. She lives with her son Arhaan Khan in this apartment. The Arabian Sea looks beautiful from the house. She paid a crazy amount of 20 Crore INR for this house. Car Collection Malaika Arora is one of the Bollywood industry’s wealthiest actresses, and she drives expensive cars. So, let’s talk about all of Malaika Arora’s cars. No.1 ‘Range Rover Vogue’ The most expensive car in her garage is this expensive SUV. It cost about 2,11,000,000 Indian rupees. READ MORE: Who is Anna Lezhneva? Wiki, Bio, Lifestyle, Family, & Relationship Status! No.2 ‘BMW 7 Series 730Ld’ It costs 1.38 Crore rupees to buy the car. No.3 She also has a 20 Lakh rupee car called a “Toyota Innova Crysta.” No.4 ‘BMW X7’ It costs 96 Lakh rupees to buy the car. That’s all there is to know about Malaika Arora’s cars. Endorsement Malaika is one of the most famous people in Bollywood, and she is a spokesperson for several brands. She became known as “USA Pears” in India because she was the fittest person in Bollywood. Malaika faces many brands, like Ponds, Dabur Thirty Plus, and Taiwan Excellence Care. ‘STREAKS’ “ORIFLAME,” “Toni & Guy,” “Sunsilk,” “Swipe 3D Tablet,” “Cosmetics,” “Gillette Shave And Crave,” and other brands are listed.

