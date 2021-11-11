‘Maid’: Ending Explained | Complete Info

What is the ending of a story? The ending of a story is what happens to the protagonist and how they react to it. It’s also about how the reader reacts to that reaction, and whether or not they feel satisfied with what happened.

‘Maid’: Ending Explained

A single mother’s struggle to provide her young daughter a decent existence is the subject of Netflix’s heartwarming drama series based on Stephanie Land’s book.

A single mother’s epic struggle to provide a better existence for her young daughter is an uplifting tale.

Based on Stephanie Land’s book, the film follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who must combat poverty, red tape, and homelessness when she splits from an alcoholic spouse.

When their relationship began, she was a bartender and he was the gentle-hearted but overworked owner. The two fell in love, married after four years of dating, and had a child shortly afterward. She works as a maid to support her daughter while pursuing custody of her youngster.

‘Maid’ Story Synopsis

In a parked trailer, Alex lives with her young daughter, Maddy, and her partner Sean. After witnessing Sean’s violence, Alex decides to leave in the middle of the night, taking her young child with her.

Alex leaves Maddy in the care of Alex’s free-spirit, but unpredictable mother, Paula (Andie MacDowell). Alex gets a job as a housekeeper. However, the next day, she loses her automobile in a catastrophe.

Maddy and Alex must spend the night at a ferry station after they are kidnapped by robbers. She attempts to enroll in a variety of government aid programs, but she is unable to do so because of the numerous formal criteria that she must fulfill. The single mother in her twenties is having a hard time satisfying their basic requirements.

Fortunately, she was able to go into a domestic violence shelter and meet Denise, the wonderful counselor who will take care of them. In order to win back her ex-boyfriend’s affections, a young woman named Nicole meets an older man who promises to help her transform into a “perfect” version of herself. Nicole also receives assistance from Nate, a former friend who is in love with her.

Though their bank accounts were full, Alex discovered that the wealthy’s life was not more pleasurable than hers. She recognizes how dissatisfied they are despite the wealth surrounding them. She began to write a novel based on her experience. Alex has a lot of promise, but owing money stands in the way of her ambitions.

During her first employment, Alex made a favorable first impression on Regina, one of her customers. Regina is a high-quality attorney who is trying to get pregnant for the first time.

When Alex cleans other people’s houses, she can’t help but think about the good life she wants to provide her daughter. After her mother dies, she is forced to move in with an aunt and uncle who live on a farm. She’s given chores to do around the house. When she expresses interest in applying for college, they encourage her and explain everything that will happen if she gets accepted into a university halfway across the country.

Maddy was taken away from him after he attempted to commit suicide by drinking bleach. He was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, among other things. Regina provided legal assistance in order for Alex to regain full custody of Maddy.

What Was the ‘Maid’ Ending About?

Throughout the episodes, we see flashbacks of Sean being violent. Despite the fact that he never physically assaulted her, Alex is fully aware that it will happen at some point. Even though he is attempting to repair his drinking problem, Alex decides to depart him.

Maddy doesn’t want to be away from Sean. So, he attempts to challenge Alex in her child custody dispute. He recognizes his alcoholism and propensity to violence, however, he later comes to the conclusion that he is unsuitable to care for Maddy because of it. After several months, the judge finally grants Alex custody of his son.

To save money for her move to Montana, Alex accepted several housekeeping positions. Unfortunately, her mother becomes homeless after her new young spouse flees with all of her possessions.

Her instincts had been correct, and the guy did not like Alex.

Paulina, having nothing left, accepts Alex and Maddy’s offer to go to Montana. Regina bids goodbye to Alex. When Sheena returns to Montana to reclaim her mother, she learns that Paulina has already found a new beau and does not want to go back.

Then, in Montana, they prepared for a brighter future.

At the university, Alexander arrives. After she follows all of the instructions carefully, she is eligible for several financial aids. However, she still has to take student loans since she must continue working as a maid throughout her education.

Despite the fact that there are still numerous hurdles to overcome, Alex is already much farther ahead than she was when she began. The ray of hope for her and her kid grows increasingly brighter.

Her love for Maddy will fuel her ambition to succeed.

With her bravery and resolve, we’re certain that no challenge is too big for her.

Is it true that Sean cured his addiction to alcohol?

Sean is still battling his addiction. However, after he relapses into alcoholism once more, he recognizes the gravity of his situation. He understands that he must still improve himself before he can take care of his daughter’s child.

Despite spending time with his daughter, Sean couldn’t stop thinking about drinking. He begins to imagine himself in Maddy’s position, and he doesn’t want his daughter to suffer the same fate as his alcoholic mother.

Finally, after four months of battling in court, Daniel is ordered to give Alex complete custody. However, even though he was granted full custody, Alex still invites him to see their kid in Montana if he wants to.

It’s possible that Sean will continue to improve. Perhaps the most important moment in this chapter comes when John tells Haley that he still loves her, despite all the hardships they’ve faced together. In the end, Alex’s firm choice to leave opened up better opportunities for them both.

Why Did Paula Change Her Mind?

It’s clear that Paula has bipolar disorder. She cancels her trip to Montana at the last minute, opting not to go with Alex and Maddy. Paula is now dating Micah, the owner of a crafts stall where Paula works. Paula, on the other hand, may have chosen to stay with Micah out of fear that she would be a burden to her daughter if she left.

She knows how much effort Alex is putting in to give Maddy a great life. She doesn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize her success.

Paula’s future does not appear to be bright with her present circumstances. Her daughter is away, and her new partner isn’t caring enough about her. Paula is an independent artist with free spirits. Whatever life throws at her, she will have a way of dealing with it through her creative expression.

The first ten episodes of the series are all available on Netflix.