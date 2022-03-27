Magi Season 3: Where Can I Find Season 3 of Magi to Watch?

A common reaction to hearing the word Aladdin is to envision the Walt Disney Company’s iconic portrayal of the Arabian prince in a magical kingdom. The character’s origins, on the other hand, maybe traced all the way back to 16th-century folk stories, which have served as inspiration for a variety of writers throughout history.

Some stories involving the child and his genie have even made their way into manga and anime, with the most well-known of them being the “Magi” franchise. The story follows Aladdin as he meets a genie and travels on a series of wonderful adventures, which is similar to other versions of the well-known tale.

Alibaba and Morgiana, two of his companions who are also based on characters from those ancient tales, appear alongside him in this episode.

An anime television series based on Shinobu Ohtaka’s manga series of the same name was launched in 2012 and broadcast till 2014. Even though “Magi: Adventure of Sinbad” was a spin-off of the program, fans have waited for an opportunity to see the original narrative again on the big screen. It’s been seven years since the last installment, yet it’s possible that not all hope is lost after all.

Magi Season 3 Plot

Many of the events in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic are inspired by stories from the Arabian Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales.

It is 15 years after the events shown in Magi: Adventure of Sinbad that these actions take place.

It’s been 15 years since the series, set in a mythical land full of “dungeons,” began. Thousands of people and armies fought for control of these dungeons when they first appeared, hoping to amass the enormous wealth and power they contained.

There was no way to know who had started these dungeons, even if several people had made the decision to do so. Sinbad, a 15-year-old kid, was the first to surpass some of these figures against this backdrop.

That great prophets and kingmakers known as magi may enter jails, assist and prevail over them has been disclosed.

These dungeons had not been conquered in the prequel, which focused on Sinbad’s actions there. Younger magician Aladdin is given a chance to shine in the Labyrinth of Magic, which has been set 15 years after Sinbad’s epic journey there.

Aladdin’s incarceration leads to his eventual release. A young and inexperienced magician, his sole ambition is to learn everything there is to know about the world, including the huge realm of the stage performance. Using his flute, Aladdin maintains contact with a djinn named Ugo, with whom he can communicate.

Magi 3rd Season (マギ3期) is currently trending in Japan following the anime adaptation announcement for Orient, another manga series by the same author Shinobu Ohtaka. pic.twitter.com/yPRlyxJHo6 — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) January 4, 2021

Alibaba Saluja, a service provider, becomes fast friends with Aladdin as he embarks on his globe tour. Alibaba’s first meeting with Aladdin doesn’t go well, as he ends up murdering a wagon full of Alibaba-owned goods.

Aladdin suggests that they’ve fought their way out of a nearby dungeon in order to repay the loan shark. As a result, Aladdin has no idea that his triumph in the first dungeon is just the beginning of a chain of events that will determine the fate of the entire universe.

Outside of the plot of the show, Aladdin meets new companions and faces off against bad powers in the region of Sindria. Aladdin and his pals go out on their own after rescuing Al-Thamein from Sindria.

Aladdin heads to Magnostadt, a secluded country ruled by wizards, while his friends embark on their own adventures.

To put the entire fate of the universe in danger, Aladdin rushes inside this new house to set his magic and investigate the weird mishaps that have occurred.

Magi Season 3 Cast

Aladdin

Alibaba Saluja

Morgiana

Magi Season 3 Release Date

However, it is possible that the third season of “Magi” will be released sooner rather than later in 2021 or 2022. Season 3 might be released as early as October, according to the NU Herald. The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused delays to the release, but it’s too early to say if real-life events would cause more delays.

In any case, knowing that “Magi” will return to screens in the near future is a welcome relief for many anime fans on Reddit who believed the franchise’s on-screen adventures ended with the final season of “Magi: Adventure of Sinbad.”

In addition, the project’s ambitious nature may be a factor in the delay. Season 3 of “Magi” has a larger budget to work with, which suggests that the creators have taken their time to ensure that the series delivers in terms of scope and size.

Where Can I Watch the Season 3 of Magi?

I’m looking for a place where I can Aspects of the 1001 Arabian Nights were used in the previous season, giving supporters the impression that if a third season is produced, it will follow the same subject. The manga still has some unfinished material that might serve as inspiration for the future season of the show. Hulu and Crunchyroll are currently hosting marathons of Magi, which fans may watch whenever they want.