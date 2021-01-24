Madison Legroy shared photos of the texts between the Jay Cutler play

Madison Legrai poses for a photo with Jay Cutler. Instagram

Madison Legroy did not back down.

On Sunday, the “Southern Charm” star spoke on her Instagram story, two days after Christine Cavalli and Jay Cutler called “users”. Now the virus is in the social media post. Fans online speculated that the news of the ex-couple was aimed at LeCro.

“morning. Yeah, so it looks like I’m going to drop some receipts. I hate to do that, ”Lecroy said in a story.

In two separate posts, Legrai shared screen shots of the text conversation that appeared with Cutler, although it is not clear when the exchanges took place. He also posted a photo of himself with the former NFL quarterback, 37.

Madison Legroy shares screen shots of previous text exchanges. Instagram

In a message, Legroy texted, “Why are you here? You said nothing to me. “Instead of one,” she received, “to hang out with you.”

In another speech, Legrai said: “Jay did nothing but respect you and your privacy,” and “I respect you, I respect your family, I will never say you and your family are in danger.”

Legroy added, “I hate this whole situation. You have approached me… Your intentions may not be pure, but you can plan it. I said nothing about Christine, and neither would I. I came to this honestly with good intentions. I don’t want any part of the refund or getting involved in the play. But you started and followed. ”

He also shared his Instagram story, “I kept my mouth shut until I was called a liar …”

Madison Legroy shares screen shots of previous text exchanges. Instagram

Over the weekend, Cavalry, 34, and Cutler sent the internet to a tailspin when they posted identical photos and messages on Instagram. Two, Announcing Divorce in April 2020, Wrote: “The world is full of users. 10 years. It can’t be broken. ”

While some fans cheered to rejoin the comments section, others wondered if Legrai was targeting the title, raising Instagram Live eyebrows from the previous night.

Lecroy, previously dated his “Southern beauty” co-star Aston Kroll, Said to have seen the fun In a dance video produced by Cavalry with 33-year-old Kroll in December. That month, “Very Cavalry” Alam Rumors also shot up That she and Kroll are an item.

Earlier this month, Legrai asked Andy Cohen When he appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live If he joins the hangout of Kroll and Cavalry.

“I was busy on my own adventure, but no, I didn’t,” he replied.

When Cohen responded, “J Cutler was kind of adventurous,” Lecroy said: “I didn’t say kiss, so.”

The representative for Cutler did not immediately grant our request for comment.