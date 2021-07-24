Made For Love Season 2 Release Date , Cast and Plot You Should Need to Know

Made For Love Season 1 came to its end and now all the fans are waiting for what will happen next. As the season finale was quite interesting, it ends with Byron and Hazel finally singing the divorce papers then Hazel returns to the hub. Hazel sacrificed her married life due to her father who is a cancer patient and she wants her treatment.

Release Date

As the first season ends on a questionable note people are eager to know when season 2 will release. If everything goes well you can expect next season in late 2022. But post-production of Made For Love Season 2 requires a lot of work so it might be possible that the release date is delayed to 2023. All you can do is cross your fingers and wait for next season.

Cast

The two main roles of Hazel and Byron are played by none other than Milioti and Magnussen respectively. You will see Herbert Green (Hazel’s Dad) enacted by Ray romano.

Other important characters that are coming back in this season are:

Dan Bakkedahl will play the role of Herringbone Noma Dumezweni as Fiffany Judiff a nun who earlier dated hazel’s father will be played by Kym Whitley. She will play a crucial role in the second season. Augusto Aguilera as Liver

Plot

In Season 2 Hazel will be entering as a divorced lady but she is trapped in problems as earlier. As her father have a direct hand in Byron’s doing. Now the interesting thing that will unveil in season 2 is if Hazel will be able to beat his ex-husband. In this season she might take help from a nun(Judiff). You all have to wait and watch season 2 for complete details.