Madagascar is one of the most successful franchises. It is an American computer-animated media franchise owned and produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Madagascar 4 is the working title of the fourth movie in the Madagascar franchise. It is currently on hold due to the restructuring of DreamWorks Animation and the closure of PDI/DreamWorks that occurred in January 2015.

Will There Be Legion Season 4 Legion Season 4

The voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, and Jada Pinkett Smith are featured in the films. It began with the 2005 film Madagascar, the 2008 sequel Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and the third film Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted in 2012.

A spin-off film featuring the penguins, titled Penguins of Madagascar, was released in 2014.

A fourth film, Madagascar 4, was announced for 2018 but has since been removed from its schedule due to the studio’s restructuring.

Latest Update on Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and Rumors Captain America 4

Madagascar 4 Cast Expected

Ben Stiller as Alex, a lion.

as Alex, a lion. Chris Rock as Marty, a zebra and Alex’s best friend.

as Marty, a zebra and Alex’s best friend. David Schwimmer as Melman, a giraffe, another of Alex’s friends and Gloria’s love interest.

as Melman, a giraffe, another of Alex’s friends and Gloria’s love interest. Jada Pinkett Smith a s Gloria, a hippopotamus, another of Alex’s friends and Melman’s love interest.

s Gloria, a hippopotamus, another of Alex’s friends and Melman’s love interest. Danny Jacobs as King Julien XIII, a ring-tailed lemur.

as King Julien XIII, a ring-tailed lemur. Cedric the Entertainer as Maurice, an aye-aye.

the Entertainer as Maurice, an aye-aye. Andy Richter as Mort, a Goodman’s mouse lemur and Ted, a Golden bamboo lemur.

as Mort, a Goodman’s mouse lemur and Ted, a Golden bamboo lemur. Tom McGrath as Skipper and Aba the hyena.

as Skipper and Aba the hyena. Jessica Chastain as Gia, an Italian jaguar who is Alex’s fiance.

as Gia, an Italian jaguar who is Alex’s fiance. Phillipa Soo as Holley, a Sifaka lemur who is King Julien’s love interest and Ronan’s former servant.

Soo as Holley, a Sifaka lemur who is King Julien’s love interest and Ronan’s former Taraji P. Henson as Kaya the okapi and Marty’s love interest

as Kaya the okapi and Marty’s love interest Ian McKellen as Lord Keeper, a Fox of Future and the main antagonist.

as Lord Keeper, a Fox of Future and the main antagonist. Matt Damon as Ego, a snake who is Ronan’s bounty hunter.

as Ego, a snake who is Ronan’s bounty hunter. Bobby Cannavale as Miles Finch, an elephant who is Ronan’s bounty hunter.

as Miles Finch, an elephant who is Ronan’s bounty hunter. Chris Mille r as Kowalski, one of Skipper’s right-hand men.

r as Kowalski, one of Skipper’s right-hand men. Christopher Knights as Private, one of Skipper’s right-hand men.

as Private, one of Skipper’s right-hand men. John DiMaggio as Rico, one of Skipper’s right-hand men.

as Rico, one of Skipper’s right-hand men. Conrad Vernon as Mason, a chimpanzee.

as Mason, a chimpanzee. Bryan Cranston as Vitaly, a Russian Siberian tiger.

as Vitaly, a Russian Siberian tiger. Martin Short as Stefano, a Italian sea lion.

as Stefano, a Italian sea lion. Hayley Atwell as Queen Clover, a crowned lemur who is Queen of the Mountain lemur Kingdom.

as Queen Clover, a crowned lemur who is Queen of the Mountain lemur Kingdom. Alan Tudyk as Melmane, Melman’s father.

as Melmane, Melman’s father. Terry Crews as Zuba, Alex’s father.

as Zuba, Alex’s father. Sherri Shepherd as Florrie, Alex’s mother.

as Florrie, Alex’s mother. Will Smith as Hugo, a gorilla.

as Hugo, a gorilla. Nick Cannon as Eric, a cougar.

as Eric, a cougar. Tommy Davidson as Mao, a Asian Elephant.

as Mao, a Asian Elephant. Charlie Day as Scooter, a grey wolf.

as Scooter, a grey wolf. Frank Welke r as Sonya, a Eurasian brown bear. She is Julien’s former girlfriend.

r as Sonya, a Eurasian brown bear. She is Julien’s former girlfriend. Daniel O’Connor as Passua the hyena.

as Passua the hyena. Danny Jacobs as Pancho, a crowned lemur and Bayo the hyena.

as Pancho, a crowned lemur and Bayo the hyena. Sarah Thyre as Becca, a White-headed lemur and Dorothy, a mongoose lemur.

Diedrich Bader as Abner, a blue-eyed lemur.

as Abner, a blue-eyed lemur. Jeff Bennett as King Sage Moondancer, a lemur who is King of the Mountain lemur kingdom. Bennett also voices Hector, a black-and white ruffed lemur.

as King Sage Moondancer, a lemur who is King of the Mountain lemur kingdom. Bennett also voices Hector, a black-and white ruffed lemur. Chris Pratt as Nolan, a Common brown lemur.

as Nolan, a Common brown lemur. Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath as the fossa, the predators of the lemurs.

and Tom McGrath as the fossa, the predators of the lemurs. Ellie Kemper as Karen, a deceased lemur who used to be Julien’s girlfriend.

What’s The Story Of Madagascar 4?

There’s little information about the plot of Madagascar 4, though the movie will reportedly be the final entry of the franchise. The third movie ended with the gang joining the circus after they realize they don’t want to be in captivity anymore, and the story will apparently involve the group heading back to Africa.

a Mystery Film Knives Out

The main voice cast is set to return, but since a solid update hasn’t been given on the project in some time, those plans may have changed. The overall plot through the series follows the adventures of four anthropomorphic Central Park Zoo animals who have spent their lives in blissful captivity and are unexpectedly shipped back to Africa.

Now they must struggle to survive while attempting to return to New York City with the help of a crafty cadre of penguins and with many other characters along the way. The franchise’s films have received mixed to positive critical reviews.

Madagascar 4: Updates

Madagascar 4: Jamaican Holiday is a 2021 American 3D computer-animated comedy-adventure film, produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by NBC Universal. The photos are poorly edited, and yet it is fanon, noncanon. the voice actors from the film (except Sacha Baron Cohen) return to reprise their roles, once again, with newcomers including, Ian McKellen, Phillipa Soo, Matt Damon and Bobby Cannavale.

In October 1, 2021, Chris Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Nick Cannon, Charlie Day and Will Smith joined the cast, too. It’s the fourth film and the final installment of the Madagascar series It will be released on December 31, 2021, And it never did. It’s officially non canon, and fanon. Madagascar 4 if it was canon it wouldn’t include these other characters. The fossa only exclusively appears in all hail king Julien, and king Julien exiled.

Production

DreamWorks Animation C.E.O. Jeffrey Katzenberg has stated that there is likely to be a fourth installment in the franchise. However, in June 2012, DreamWorks Animation’s head of worldwide marketing, Anne Globe, said, “It’s too early to tell. There hasn’t been a lot of discussion about that.” Eric Darnell, who co-directed all three films, spoke of the possibility of the fourth film, noting, “Two things have to happen.

One is that the world has to want Madagascar 4, because if they don’t want it, it doesn’t matter what we do. And the other thing is even if the world wants Madagascar 4, we have to make sure that we have an idea that is incredible, that is great, that is unexpected.

If the audience wants it and we have a great idea, we will see — maybe.” On June 12, 2014, the film was scheduled to be released on May 18, 2018. In January 2015, Madagascar 4 was removed from the release schedule following corporate restructuring and DreamWorks Animation’s new policy to release two films a year. In April 2017, Tom McGrath said about the film: “There are things in the works, nothing is announced yet, but I think they’ll show their faces once more…”

Madagascar 4 Release Date and Trailer

Till now there is no update about the release date and trailer the film is still in a doubt.

Box office performance

The film series has grossed over $2.2 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing animated franchise (behind Despicable Me, Shrek, Ice Age, Toy Story, and The Lion King), and the second-highest-grossing DreamWorks Animation franchise (behind Shrek).

Hence, The last movie is the most successful in the franchise, Madagascar 4 still hasn’t happened.