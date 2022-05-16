Who is Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya? Everything to Know

The entire world is waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move in the intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine. People are also interested in learning more about his personal life.

Please take a seat if you are one of them as we investigate Putin’s ex-wife, Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya.

Vladimir Putin avoids discussing his personal life in public. He barely mentioned his ex-wife and daughters during the meeting/interview. The President and his ex-wife decided to split after 30 years of marriage.

Also read: Who is the Mother of Post Malone’s Baby?

Married At First Sight Season 12: Who Are Still Together?

Who Is Coming Back To Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya: Who Is She?

Lyudmila was born in the Soviet Union’s Kaliningrad in 1958. She graduated from Leningrad State University with a bachelor’s degree.

She began her career as a flight attendant at the Kaliningrad branch of Aeroflot. From 1990 until 1994, she taught German at Leningrad State University’s Department of Philology.

In Leningrad, she first met Vladimir Putin, Russia’s current President, and her ex-husband. Putin and a large group of friends have been invited to see a play by a mutual friend.

What is Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya’s Net Worth?

Lyudmila’s estimated net worth is currently unavailable. Similarly, during her time as Russia’s first lady, Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya may have earned a sizable wealth.

In 2022, her ex-husband and former Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is estimated to be worth $70 billion. Vladimir’s main source of income is his position as Prime Minister of Russia.

Vladimir, likewise, has not revealed his annual salary at this time, however we may assume he is highly compensated for his internet job.

Putin Gets Married to Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya

In July 1983, Putin and Lyudmila married. The couple has two kids, Mariya and Yekaterina. She worked as a salesperson for the company Telecominvest in Moscow prior to Vladimir Putin’s inauguration as Prime Minister of Russia in 1999.

From 7 May 2012 to 6 June 2013, she served as Russia’s First Lady. She remained out of the media limelight and spotlight as First Lady. Government policy prohibited her from making the majority of her public appearances.

Putin was rumored to be dating former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabayeva before the divorce became public.

Lyudmila and Putin declared publicly in June 2013 that they had amicably agreed to divorce. Their connection was the subject of much speculation. In 2014, the Kremlin acknowledged that their divorce had been finalized.

“Our marriage is gone because we rarely see each other,” she said in an interview about her divorce from her ex-husband. Vladimir is completely focused on his task. Our children have grown up and are leading independent lives… And I despise being in the spotlight.”

Who is Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya’s New Husband?

Lyudmila is a contented mother and wife. For the second time, Lyudmila and Artur Ocheretny have tied the knot. Her husband, Artur, is a wealthy Russian businessman. Furthermore, Artur is Lyudmila’s junior by 21 years. At this time, there is no clear information about when Lyudmila and Arur initially met.

Lyudmila and Artur were married in front of their friends and family in 2015. Lyudmila and Artur have been married for seven years and have a pleasant and peaceful relationship.

Lyudmila and Arthur appear to be quite committed to one another, thus there is no evidence of their divorce at this moment.

Career

Lyudmila began her career at Aeroloft in Leningrad as a flight attendant.

Following her marriage to Putin, Lyudmila became the Moscow representative of the business Telecominvest in August 1999.

Lyudmila has also taught German at Leningrad State University’s Department of Philology.

She became the curator of a fund for the promotion of the Russian language as Russia’s first lady.

Conclusion

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya is Putin’s ex-wife. Lyudmila worked as a flight attendant at Aeroflot’s Kaliningrad branch in her early adult years. In Leningrad, she met Vladimir Putin and they married on July 28, 1983.

Mariya (born 28 April 1985 in Leningrad, Soviet Union) and Yekaterina (Katja) are the couple’s two daughters (born 31 August 1986 in Dresden, East Germany). She is a former Russian first lady.

She was born on January 6, 1958. Kaliningrad, Russia, is where she was born. Her stature is 1.65m. She is a Russian national. She married Vladimir Putin in 1983, but the couple later divorced.

She married Artur Ocheretny for the second time in 2015. Alexander Abramovich Shkrebnev and Yekaterina Shkrebneva are her parents.