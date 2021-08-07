Lupin Will Definitely Return For Season 3: Confirmed By Star Omar

Lupin is a french show which is created and written by George Kay and Francois Uzan. It is a crime, thriller, and mystical drama. Lupin is based on the prominent novel ‘Arsene Lupin, Gentleman-Thief by Maurice Leblanc. The television show was first premiered on January 8, 2021, on none other than Netflix. The season was split into two parts each part consists of five episodes therefore the total number of episodes was ten. The first part with the first five episodes was released in January 2021 and then the next part was released on June 11, 2021.



Now the Netflix has given the green light for the third part of Lupin. The superstar of the show had assured that Lupin will return on your screens very soon. First, two parts were filmed together so that’s why they were released with a gap of six months only. Now the show is quite popular among the masses. The return of the show is no surprise it was compared with the most popular Heist Drama Money Heist. ( La Casa de Papel). In May 2021 Sy tweeted and confirmed that the show will be renewed for part three. He also added that nothing could be hidden from our audiences so Lupin Part 3 will definitely come.

No Exact date of release of Lupin Season 3

Till now no official date is out by Netflix. As we have seen that the first season was filmed in the most iconic location of dream place Paris. As the ending of part two shows that Assane was leaving Paris. But he will stage spectacular thefts in other cities of Europe.

Who will be the Cast members?

In the first two parts, almost all the characters were the same we hadn’t seen any of the new faces. But in Lupin Season 3 you can expect new as well as returning of many characters.

Let us discuss them one by one.



The leading role will be played by Omar Sy as Assane Diop (remarkable thief)

A talented art dealer Benjamin Ferrell is one of the oldest friends of Assane is Antoine Gouy.



Assane’s ex-wife and the mother of their son ( Etan) are Claire played by Ludivine Sagnier.

Clotilde as Juliette Pellgrini Assane’s old crush.

The policeman who caught Assane is Youssef Guedira played by Soufiane Guerrab.

In the flashback appeared the father of Assane played by Babakar.

Some new figures will be introduced in the next season that you will witness in season 3 yourself.

Conclusion

This is all that we have gathered till now we will try to update you with more information as soon as we get one.



