Lula da Silva says he would run for president of Brazil if he were to win

If I’m in a better position to win the presidential election and I’m in good health, yes, I don’t doubt it [que se recandidatará]. I think I was a good boss. It has built strong ties with Europe, South America, Africa, the United States, China and Russia. “During my tenure, Brazil became a global player,” said the former president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

The progressive leader’s announcement, in anticipation of today’s Paris Match interview, before the magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, coincides with the moment of unpopularity of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, leader of the Brazilian far-right.

According to a poll conducted by the Datafolha Institute last week, Lula will have a big advantage in the first round of the presidential poll (41%) and win the presidency of Brazil in the second round, with 55% of the vote against Bolsonaro (32). %).

The former metal unionist regained his political rights about two months ago, when the Supreme Federal Court overturned his conviction under Operation Lava Gato in Curitiba.

In this way, the 26-year accumulated sentences that weighed on the former president for corruption charges had no effect.

Lula, 75, was unable to run in the 2018 elections precisely because he had already been convicted at the time. The former head of state spent a year and seven months in prison until his release in November 2019.

Although Lula’s convictions have been revoked and eligible again, this does not mean that the former Brazilian president has been acquitted as the cases will be referred to the Federal District Court, which will reassess and may receive complaints again. Canceled operations.