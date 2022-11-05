Lucifer Season 7 Release Date: Is Upcoming Season Cancelled or Not?

On June 25, 2016, Netflix put out Season 7 of Lucifer. Since then, it has become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, and hasn’t looked back. The main plot of this unique show is that Lucifer/Satan quits being king of hell after getting bored there and spending a few years on Earth.

He was working as a detective at the same time. Throughout the event, Lucifer’s charm held the crowd’s attention. Tom Ellis, who is known as “Lucifer,” has played the cunning demon who has the power to bring out the darkest desires in anyone. Because of this, Lucifer’s power helps to solve many problems.

Chloe Decker has always been Lauren German, played by Chloe Decker. She played a detective who doesn’t like Lucifer at first. But God had a different plan.

Six seasons of the show have been shown on Netflix so far. Covid-19 caused Season 6 to be late, but it was well worth the wait. A movie has been made from these six seasons. Fans can’t wait for Season 7 of Lucifer. Let’s take a look at what fans can expect and what’s coming up.

Release Date For Season Seven Of Lucifer

The release date for Season 7 of Lucifer has not yet been announced. It will be revealed soon after the seventh season of Lucifer has been confirmed. Season 7 of Lucifer is scheduled to broadcast in late 2022 or early 2023. It could be accessible on Netflix.

Fox aired the first season of Lucifer from January 25 to April 25, 2016, the second season of Lucifer from September 19, 2016, to May 29, 2017, and the third season of Lucifer from October 2, 2017, to May 28, 2018. Season 4 of Lucifer launched on Netflix on May 8, 2019.

Netflix will release Season 5 of Lucifer on August 21, 2020, and May 28, 2021. Netflix released Season 6 of Lucifer on September 10, 2021.

Why Was Season 7 of Lucifer Canceled?

After the fifth season, the show’s creators decided to end it, but Netflix gave fans the final season by changing the show’s direction and giving it the sixth season. It also says that season 6 is the last and final season of the show and that there are ten more episodes.

It was also thought that Netflix would make a movie based on the series, but nothing has been confirmed. It is also not known if another network will pick up the show after season 7 ends. But the producers and actors of the Lucifer drama have agreed that Season 6 will be the last and last season. They have signed a contract to make this happen.

Also Read: Manifest Season 4 Release Date Updates: Everything You Want to Know About New Season!

Cast Of Lucifer Season 7

Tom Ellis plays Lucifer Morningstar, and the charming Lauren German is Detective Chloe Decker. Detective Dan Espinoza is also played by Kevin Alejandro. Amenadiel is shown by D.B. Woodside as an angel. Leslie-Ann Brandt plays Mazikeen.

This series has small roles for Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, and Kevin Rankin. Tricia Helfer, Aimee Garcia, and Tom Welling. In the next section, we’ll tell you where you can watch this show.

The Seventh Season of Lucifer Has a New Plot

The main character of Season 7 is Lucifer, an angel who was kicked out of Heaven and is now Lord of Hell. He punishes people for their wrongdoings. For a long time, he had been bored and unhappy with his life. So, he takes over God’s throne and moves to Los Angeles. In that city, he is a person of interest in a murder case.

The season is about Lucifer’s attempts to get out of different situations he finds himself in.

The show has a lot of fans, and everyone is excited for the next season to come out on Netflix. An angel named Lucifer Morningstar is kicked out of Heaven for making fun of God. Lucifer, also called the Devil, has been in charge of Hell for a very long time. He runs away to Los Angeles and, to spite his father, takes over the Lux nightclub (God).

He meets the beautiful Detective Chloe Decker when he is looking into a murder. After helping the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) figure out what happened, Lucifer agrees to work as a consultant for Chloe again. As they solve crimes and get to know each other better, they meet strange creatures.

Where To Watch Lucifer

Most people around the world can stream Lucifer on Netflix. This is because in most parts of the world, you can watch all seasons of Lucifer on Netflix. In the UK, where the streaming service only has Seasons 4 and 5, things are a little different.

In the UK, people who want to watch Seasons 1-3 of Lucifer will need an Amazon Prime Video membership. Amazon Prime Video also lets you buy or rent episodes from Seasons 1 through 4 of Lucifer.

In the United Kingdom, the Amazon Prime Package costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year. Of course, you can get a one-month Prime Video subscription, but for an extra £2, you can get access to Amazon’s other perks.

Also Read: The Alienist Season 3 Release Date and Storyline: When We Can Stream the New Season?

In the US, you need a Netflix membership to watch Lucifer, as we’ve already said. Netflix’s basic plan for one device costs $13.99 per month. A basic membership, which costs $13.99 a month, lets people watch in HD on two devices. Lastly, the premium package for 4K devices with support for four devices would cost $17.99 per month.

Final Words

The release date for Season 7 of Lucifer has not yet been announced. It will be broadcast in 2022 or early 2023. The main plot of this show is that Lucifer/Satan quits being king of hell after getting bored there and spending a few years on Earth.

The producers and actors of the Lucifer drama have agreed that Season 6 will be the last and final season. It was also thought that Netflix would make a movie based on the series, but nothing has been confirmed.

This series has small roles for Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, and Kevin Rankin. Lucifer is one of the most popular shows on Netflix in the US. In the UK, you need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Season 1-5. Amazon Prime Video also lets you buy or rent episodes from Seasons 1-4. Viewing on Netflix costs $13.99 a month for HD and $17.99 for 4K Ultra HD.