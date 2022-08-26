Love Is Blind Season 3: When Does Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind season 3 will be on Netflix by the end of 2022, so get ready to say “I do.” Filming is already done, and the show will start. Love Is Blind is one of the best shows on Netflix. Its unique premise also makes it one of the craziest dating shows on TV. Audio-connected pods let people go on dates without seeing each other.

Fans had to wait two years for season 2, but they weren’t let down. There was so much drama, and a lot of tea was spilled. Love Is Blind was the talk of Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, and other social sites for a few weeks. Already, everyone is asking for more.

Here’s what we know so far about Love Is Blind’s third season.

Netflix hasn’t said when season 3 of Love Is Blind will be out, but we know it will be soon.

The streamer bought the third season and the second season all the way back in March 2020. But the pandemic threw a wrench into the plans. Season 2 wasn’t shot until the spring of 2021.

The good news is that season 3 of Love Is Blind has already been shot. Vanessa Lacey, one of the co-hosts, told E! News last September, “We’ve already shot season 3.” The show’s creator, Chris Coelen, told Metro UK that was the case (opens in new tab).

Netflix just said that season 3 will come out later in 2022.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Location and Cast

The first season of Love Is Blind was filmed in Atlanta with people who lived there. The singles for Season 2 came from Chicago, but the pod part of the show was filmed in California.

Netflix said that the cast of season 3 will be from Dallas. It’s a big city with a population that comes from many different places. Some people didn’t like Season 2 because the cast didn’t have a wide range of body types, ages, and races.

Coelen told the L.A. Times, “We really tried to have a diverse group of contestants for both Season 1 and Season 2 in every sense of the word, whether it was an experience, body type, race, or anything else” (opens in new tab).

“We didn’t say, ‘Let’s stack the deck,'” he said. No, we brought in people from every background we could find, and everyone had the same chance. We have nothing to do with any of it. We just set up the system and help them move around depending on who they want to spend time with.”

Love Is Blind Season 3 Format

Love Is Blind has maintained the same concept throughout its first two seasons, however, this may alter for season 3.

“Each season is really distinct,” Coelen told Metro. Season 3 is vastly distinct from either Season 1 or Season 2.

So far, the format has brought together 15 men and 15 women, who are kept apart. They engage in blind speed dating in pods. As they flirt and get to know one another, they gradually narrow down their alternatives. If someone makes a proposal and the other person accepts, they can meet in person.

For their honeymoon, engaged couples visit a lovely beach resort. They continue to strengthen their bonds, but also socialize with other couples. They return to their hometown after the honeymoon and move into a furnished flat.

They work at their jobs, engage in social activities, and introduce their new significant others to their family and friends. Prior to the wedding, the men host a bachelor party, while the women host a bachelorette party.

On their respective wedding days, each couple is pushed to say “I do” or “I don’t” at the altar. If both parties say “I do,” they are wed. If one or both parties answer “I don’t,” the couple can break up or resume dating normally.

Following the conclusion is a reunion episode. After the reunion, Season 1 also contained an After the Altar special that aired more than a year later (two years after the couples first met).

Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer

There is currently no official trailer for Season 3. In conjunction with the Season 3 announcement, Netflix published an odd music video promoting their almost endless assortment of “reality romance” shows. It features Chloe Veitch of The Circle, Bling Empire, Too Hot to Handle, and other Netflix hopefuls.

