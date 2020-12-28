Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Coff injured thumb, should not play in 17th week

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Koff His injury in Sunday’s 20-9 defeat at the Seahawks in Seattle revealed uncertainty over whether he could play in the team’s regular season final.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schaefer that Rams feared Coffin’s thumb was broken and that he would be further tested in LA on Monday.

When asked if he could play at home next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Koff said, “I’m not sure.” “We’ll see.”

Rams coach Sean McVeigh added: “I’m not sure right now, I don’t want to speculate about that.”



With Sunday’s humiliating defeat, the Rams (9-6) have lost two straight games for the first time this season, but could have secured a playoff spot with a win over the Cardinals (8-7) or a win over the Green Bay Packers in Chicago. Bears at 17 weeks (8-7).

John Wolford, Rams Backup Quarterback, a free agent not configured in 2018 from Wake Forest. Wolford does not appear in a regular season NFL game.

Koff injured his thumb in the final seconds of the third quarter as he finished the 9-yard pass to a tight end. Gerald Everett. As he chased down the shot, Coffin’s right hand hit the helmet of Seahawk’s defensive end. Benson Mayova.

“He pushed it back into place,” Koff said, “finishing the game.”

During his post-game video conference with reporters, Koff underestimated the impact of the injury and felt his thumb was “not terrible.”

He also said that Koff completed 6 of 14 passes for 74 yards of injury, which did not bother him in his thumb throw.

“He was tough and brave and tried to continue to fight for his team,” McVeigh said, expressing frustration at what he called his game at a loss.

Koff completed 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards.

In the second quarter, Koff threw the pass for a wide receiver Robert WoodsHowever, Woods was nowhere near Seahawk’s defense Quandre Dix I took it. The Seahawks converted the takeaway into a 49-yard field goal to tie the game at 6-6.

“When I threw that interruption to Dix in the first half, I thought it was one of the worst plays of my career,” Koff said. “I tried to get something beautiful. It didn’t go my way. They made a great play.”

This is Coffin’s 23rd game with a turnover since the start of the 2019 season, the highest in the NFL.

Rams failed to touch the attack for the fifth time since McVeigh took over as coach in 2017, including Super Bowl LIII.