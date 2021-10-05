Los Angeles Employer Sued Over Vaccine Mandate

Five county employees sued their employer over a vaccine mandate. According to them, the mandate is unconstitutional. The vaccine mandate for county workers was issued in August. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solisnssued an order on the 4th of August. This order requires the county’s 110,000 employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination latest by Friday. Having said that the order had exemptions for medical and religious reasons. The Board of Supervisors made it an official county policy.



As per the lawsuit, most of the county employees have not complied.



“The county must consider and offer reasonable accommodations as a middle ground between individual freedoms and collective rights,” the suit states.



“It did not do that. Instead, it viewed this sensitive personal issue through the lens of partisan politics.”



Sheriff’s Department employees Vincent Tsai and Oscar Rodriguez; Probation Department worker Enrique Iribe; Sanitation Department employee Mohamed Bina; Department of Public Health worker Shayne Lamont; and the nonprofit group Protection for the Educational Rights of Kids are the prosecutors, as per the lawsuit.



“County residents cannot afford to lose thousands of public employees on a whim. They would be unable to obtain critical public services, including social services that kids and families depend on.”



The county “cannot just get rid of the unvaccinated employees who Ms. Solis chastised for not doing their part to end the pandemic,” the suit states.



“It will have to provide … hearings to everybody. It will have to justify each adverse employment action. This will cost an enormous amount of time and money, as thousands of county employees have either chosen not to take the COVID-19 shots.



“The people of Los Angeles will suffer irreparable harm from the mass termination of county employees, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, and other first responders,” the suit further alleges.



The suit also maintains the public was given insufficient notice of Solis’ executive order.



“Even other members of the Board of Supervisors were caught off guard,” the suit states.



The lawsuit also brings to notice that the board’s ratification of Hilda Solis’ directive was done without sufficient prior notice to the public.