Looking Back at The Best Netflix Series of 2021

Netflix Inc., founded in 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, is the largest streaming platform in the world. Additionally, Netflix, has become a powerhouse in production. In 2021, Netflix added more than 70 new shows to their lobby. As a result, the American production house has expanded beyond English language productions and ventured into foreign languages. Netflix offers three different subscription plans. You can choose a basic plan for £5.99. It allows you to stream on one device. The Standard Plan of £9.99 offers content on two devices. You can watch on four devices in Ultra HD with the Premium plan of £13.99. Furthermore, all subscribers can download content for offline streaming.

The Best Watches of Netflix 2021

Maid

Maid is a Drama series with 10 episodes. Alex struggles to provide for her daughter on a minimum wage. Additionally, as a single mother, the adversities are greater than normal, and the show deals with the ups and downs of their lives. Therefore, Maid deals with the battles which women of the lower economic class have to face to survive. The show talks about societal issues which often go unnoticed.

Maid received an 8.4/10 on IMDB, and a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, it was a match for 89% of Netflix users. Maid is for 18+ viewers, due to nudity, language and substance use.

Squid Game

Squid Game is set across 9 episodes. Hundreds of Korean citizens, in major financial debts, play a series of games in the hope of earning money. Though the cash prizes are high, the stakes are even higher. Conducted on a remote island, the Squid Games offer people the chance to win big, or die.

The Chair

Starring Sandra Oh, The Chair, is a 6-episode Comedy-Drama series. In a fictional Pembroke University, Ji-Yoon is the new chair of the English Department. Furthermore, she is the first woman of color to take the chair at an influential university. As a result, Ji-Yoon faces multiple challenges in proving herself to her male counterparts.

The Chair received a 7.2/10 on IMDB, and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been rated 16+ for language.

YOU (Season 3)

You is a thriller with 3 seasons. Joe is a book store manager who goes to dangerous lengths to become a part of Guinevere, a grad-school student’s life. As a result, Joe’s obsession with Guinevere becomes the focus of the show. Joe becomes a compulsive stalker and tries to insert himself in Guinevere’s life by force to earn her affections.

You is a 7.7/10 on IMDB, and faired 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, You was one of the Top Ten Most Watched shows in 2020. It is for adult viewers with an 18+ for violence, nudity, substance and suicide.

The Serpent

The Serpent is an 8-episode long mini-series on real life serial killer Charles Sobhraj. It is a British crime-drama series set in Bangkok in the ’70s. Sobhraj, active between 1975-76, becomes the focus of the show. Therefore, The Serpent is a nail-biting misadventure as Sobhraj targets backpackers and inhumanly murders them. Additionally, shocking discoveries, a game of life and death, twists and turns, and a global manhunt for a criminal mastermind makes The Serpent one of the best watches of Netflix 2021.

IMDB has rated the show a 7.6/10, while Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 70%. Netflix has rated the show 18+ for language, substance and nudity.

Pretend It’s a City

Pretend It’s a City is 7 episodes of conversation between Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz. The documentary follows the director and the author, as they talk about life, art, distractions, and terrors. Lebowitz talks about her writing and encounters in New York City. Scorsese tries to unravel the mind of a brilliant writer and humorist through these interviews.

Pretend It’s a City is a 8.1/10 on IMDB, and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is suitable for viewers above 13 years of age.

Conclusion

Netflix has thousands of films and TV shows in dozens of different languages. Therefore, it is quite obviously the most popular streaming website available. With plans to suit the needs of everyone, Netflix has broadened its horizons to all sections of society. Horror, Romance, Drama, Thrillers and Documentaries are all available at just a single click. Additionally, subscribers can download as much content as they want. Furthermore, a large section of Netflix’s content is available in the original language or dubbed. You can also add subtitles for convenience. With shows like Squid Game, You and The Serpent, Netlfix’s 2021 releases have left a mark.