Look at his first week as president

One week into his presidency, President Joe Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders, from changing Trump’s term policy to correcting the country’s response to the ongoing epidemic.

These orders range from dealing with the current COVID-19 epidemic until he begins the process of believing it will be immigration reform. Many are looking directly at the results of former President Donald Trump.

Biden has also met with foreign leaders such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to re-establish relations between the two countries and talk about shared challenges such as tackling climate change and the Govt-19 crisis.

Here are some of the steps Biden took during his first week as President of the United States.

Pitton’s latest executive orders

Prioritizing climate change and environmental policy

Biden Signed Wednesday series of administrative orders against climate change. The Three orders Focus on a series of activities related to climate and environmental justice, such as focusing on infrastructure needs and prioritizing scientific research.

These orders raise climate change as a national security concern and pave the way for the re-establishment of the Presidential Committee of Scientific and Technical Advisers.

Last week, Biden also signed an order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which will go through the Fort Beck reservation in Montana and the Rosefoot Indian Reservation in South Dakota. The administration suspended new drilling permits on federal land and water bodies for 60 days.

On the first day of its inauguration, the United States rejoined the Paris Agreement, an international agreement focusing on climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, and other environmental issues that overturned Trump’s decision in 2017 to expel the United States from the treaty.

Republicans have condemned Biden’s policies, saying his climate policies are too expensive and could eliminate oil and gas jobs.

Economy

On Monday, Biden Launched $ 700 billion Buy American Campaign, Which encourages the federal government to buy US-made products.

The initiative, which the president says is “helping American businesses compete in strategic businesses and help American workers thrive,” calls on the director of the Office of Management and Budget to establish a Made in America office and appoint a director made in the United States. Will head to the office.

Management argues that the initiative will further stimulate the U.S. economy, which has struggled during epidemics. The unemployment rate in the United States was 6.7% in December and employers cut 140,000 jobs, according to the Department of Labor.

Last week, Pitanum Laid out The basis for raising the minimum wage to $ 15 and restoring collective bargaining power and labor protections for federal workers.

“It is US policy to protect, empower and rebuild the federal workforce … the federal government must serve as a model employer,” the executive order said.

Another Administrative Order Federal agencies and departments should “prioritize activities that provide the greatest relief to individuals, families and small businesses; And to state, local, tribal and regional governments. “Biden is particularly asking federal agencies to improve access or reduce unnecessary barriers to programs that can help struggling Americans.

On the first day of service, the president signed an executive order until March 31 to lift the nationwide ban on evictions and advance bail. In addition, Biden extended the suspension on student federal loans and interest until September 30.

Immigration reform

Following his victory, the president promised Americans that he would work to change the Trump administration’s tough policies on immigration.

Biden one day issued several administrative orders relating to immigration. He Re-established The Obama-sponsored Postponement of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation.

Trump modified the plan in 2017 and sent it through the lawsuit. Biden also sent his immigration reform plan to Congress, which outlines a path to permanent residence and citizenship for DACA beneficiaries.

The President’s proposal was approved by several GOP members of Congress, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R.-Fla., Sen. Lindsay Graham, R.Sc. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Guy.

McConnell called the plan “a massive proposal for a blanket amnesty that would enforce US laws and at the same time create huge new incentives for people to rush here illegally.”

Undocumented immigrants are now counted as part of the U.S. Census, which happens once every 10 years Administrative Order. பிடனும் Canceled An executive order issued by Trump in 2017 shattered communities protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“Immigrants have helped strengthen America’s families, communities, businesses and workers and the economy, inspiring the United States with creativity, energy and ingenuity,” the Presidential Executive wrote.

In addition to targeting policies related to undocumented immigrants, Biden Reverse The order states that Trump’s policy is to prevent refugees and residents from seven major Muslim countries from entering the United States, and that the Secretary of State must resume visa processing within the next 45 days.

பிடனும் Stopped Directs the assessment of the resources and funds diverted to build the widely disputed border wall and wall along the US-Mexico southern border.

Promoting equity and diversity

Biden Dealt with issues of domestic discrimination And equity on Tuesday after the issuance of executive orders Racial bias Stop use in housing projects and government Private prisons.

The president also recently Reverse Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military with an executive order stating that all Americans can serve in the military, regardless of gender identity. Similarly, Pitan too Extended Federal illegal protection for members of the LGBTQ + community

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity so that they can live without fear of who or what they love,” Biden wrote.

COVID-19 Safety Measures

Upon taking office, Biden began publishing a number of COVID-19 security measures and policy plans. To date, the United States has seen more than 400,000 deaths related to the corona virus.

Biden’s first move was for Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency as part of the “100 Days Concealment Challenge”.

Biden also issued an administrative order requiring masks and social distances on all federal buildings and federal lands. Federal employees and contractors must also wear the mask. The order also calls on the Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control to work with state, local, tribal and regional leaders to implement requirements for mask, social distance and other safety measures.

In addition, Biden released another Administrative Order Masks are needed on many modes of transportation, including airplanes, trains, buses and boats.

The president also reversed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization. And administration Vow In collaboration with the WHO on “COVID-19 Health and Humanitarian Response, and Improving Global Health and Health Care.”

A day after he took office, Biden released one Order Calls for improving and expanding access to health and COVID-19 vaccines. The President calls on the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of National Institutes of Health to design a program to support vaccine studies and research in rural areas to further support the development of treatment.

In another Order, Biden called on all administrative departments and agency heads to collect, share and publish data on the virus. And the President Federal support extended To governors using the National Guard to respond to the effects of the epidemic.

As the epidemic continues to disrupt the education and careers of thousands of Americans, the president has issued two administrative orders to facilitate live learning and implementation online. Safety of essential workers.

The First Order, To call on the Secretary of Education on how to reopen and remain open with elementary and middle schools, stating the President’s support for the reopening of schools. The order comes as districts across the United States are debating the implications of reopening schools and doing so.