The third season of Log Horizon, named Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table is a 2021 science fiction, action Japanese anime series based on Mamare Touno’s novels. It is the follow-up to the second season, which aired in 2014. The season was supposed to start in October 2020, however owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, it was pushed back to January 2021. From January 13 until March 31, 2021, the third season aired. DORT is the official abbreviation for the third season, which is titled after the title of Volume 12 of the online novel series.

Release Date of Log Horizon Season 3

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table already streamed from 13th January, 2021 to 31st March, 2021.

EP1 – Rayneshia’s Marriage – 13th January, 2021

EP2 – The Duke of Akiba – 20th January, 2021

EP3 – The Round Table Fractures – 27th January, 2021

EP4 – Akiba General Election – 3rd February, 2021

EP5 – Blessings – 10th February, 2021

EP6 – Immortal in Ethereal Utopia – 17th February,2021

EP7 – Not a Curse – 24th February, 2021

EP8 – The Oldest Ancients – 3rd March, 2021

EP9 – Adoration – 10th March, 2021

EP10 – Labyrinth in Akiba – 17th March, 2021

EP11 – Despair Genius – 24th March, 2021

EP12 – Songs of the Nightingales – 31st March, 2021

Plot of Log Horizon Season 3

The plot of the Log Horizon anime centers around Elder Tales, a prominent online role-playing game. As the game grew in popularity, updates and expansions were released on a regular basis. Following the success of the game’s 11th expansion, the creators release the game’s 12th expansion package, capturing the interest of thousands of gamers.

Meanwhile, something bad happens during the launch, and thousands of Japanese players who were signed in at the time of the launch get imprisoned inside the online game, unable to log out in the form of their game avatars.

An unsociable, introverted gamer establishes a connection with the other players trapped within the game to survive the in-game environment full of creatures and difficulties. The Log Horizon is the moniker he gives to the heterogeneous collection of participants.

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table Ending Explained

The show’s third season, officially titled Log Horizon: Destruction Of The Round Table, was notably shorter than the previous two, with only twelve episodes instead of the normal 25. Shiroe and the Round Table faced a crisis in the most recent season, as trust in the alliance waned, yet the issue was resolved by the construction of a new Round Table council comprised of players and Landers. The rest of Log Horizon season 3 wasn’t easy for Shiroe and her friends, as they encountered a new threat in the shape of a strong cartoon monster named Eirenus, who carried out attacks on Akihabara and had the potential to drop veteran players’ levels.

For a time, it appeared like Eirenus would triumph, but by the season 3 finale of Log Horizon, the locals had finally gained footing. Eirenus was destroyed and a celebration was held thanks to an attack orchestrated by Shiroe’s love rivals Akatsuki and Minori (with a little aid from quest giver characters and sisters Lelia and Litka Mofur). Minori, Shiroe’s protégé, proclaimed her love during the festivities, only to be rejected since he had developed emotions for Akatsuki, while Lelia and Litka chose to stay in Akihabara. Shiroe’s intention to traverse the Elder Tale city of Minami was revealed in the conclusion, setting up enough of adventure for a fourth season.

Log Horizon Season 3: Where to Watch?

Season 3 of Log Horizon is not accessible on Netflix in the United States; however, it is available in France, thus fans in France may watch it on Netflix. Hulu does not have Log Horizon season three, however it does have Log Horizon season two, which you can watch on Hulu.

The third season of Log Horizon is also not available on Amazon Prime, although fans may watch it on Funimation. If you want to view the program for free, you’ll need to sign up for Funimation.

The third seasons of Log Horizon are also available on YouTube and iTunes for purchase or rental as VOD.

Will There Be a Fourth Season of Log Horizon?

Tragically, producers Studio Deen have yet to announce Log Horizon season 4, but Touno’s light book series is still running strong, so there’s plenty of content for future seasons. Seasons 2 and 3 are separated by a significant amount of time.

Fans, on the other hand, are excited for the upcoming season, since the anime has been a huge hit in Japan and throughout the world.

It’s difficult to predict when Season 4 of “Log Horizon” will premiere without additional information from the show’s makers, but the earliest potential date at this moment appears to be lately in 2022.

What Could Expect from Log Horizon Season 4?

Season 3 of “Log Horizon” was dubbed “Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table,” which was also the title of Volume 12 of the online novels. Shiro, Akatsuki, and Naotsuga defeated the Eirenus Genius in Season 3, liberating all of the adventurers locked in its other space. The season finished with Minori (Luci Christian) making a romantic declaration to Shiroe, which was spurned.

If “Log Horizon” continues to follow the tale of the online novels, the next season might be called after Volume 13, “Nightingale’s Song.” Season 3 of “Log Horizon” does, however, include parts of “Nightingale’s Song” into its plot, notably the struggle with Eirenus Genius and Minori’s overtures towards Shiroe, as reported on Reddit.

As a consequence, it’s possible that Season 4 of “Log Horizon” will start with Volume 14, “Twilight Orphan.” If this is the case, Shiroe and the other heroes may be forced to travel to the Chinese servers of “Elder Tale” in order to find their lost ally, Krusty.

