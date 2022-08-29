Lizzo Net Worth: Why She  Such a Huge Star?

Since Lizzo has recently entered the world of fashion retail, it is safe to say that all the rumors about her fortune are accurate (heh). Not only does she merit every dime, but she is also about to become even wealthier.

It should come as no surprise that Lizzo has amassed such a large fortune, considering that nearly all of the music she releases climbs to the very peak of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, not to mention the fact that she keeps raking in Grammy Awards and landing high-profile sponsorship deals.

And now she is here with a new size-inclusive brand that is ready to put even more money in her pocket. [citation needed] So, how much money does Lizzo have stashed away in her bank account? Here is a concise rundown of exactly how much money Lizzo has made throughout the course of her career.

Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Apr 27, 1988 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Detroit, Michigan, U.S. Gender: Female Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter, flutist, actress

Lizzo Early Life and Career

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, entered the world on April 27, 1988, in the city of Detroit, Michigan. When she was 10 years old, she relocated to Houston, Texas, with the rest of her family. There, she studied the flute under the tutelage of renowned music instructor Claudia Momen in the classical tradition.

Lizzo began her career as a rapper when she was a teenager, and at the age of 14, she and her friends established a music group known as Cornrow Clique. She received her high school education at Alief Elsik and afterward enrolled at the University of Houston to pursue a degree in classical music.

After the untimely passing of her father, Lizzo spent the next year attempting to launch a career in the music industry while living out of her vehicle. In 2011, she made the move to Minneapolis, which is located in Minnesota.

Lizzo is one half of the electro soul-pop duo Lizzo & the Larva Ink, which was formed in Minneapolis. In addition to that, she was a co-founder of the female rap group Chalice, which consisted of three members and issued its debut album, “We Are the Chalice,” in 2012.

Lizzo Studio Albums and Mainstream Breakthrough

Lizzo released her first studio album, titled “Lizzobangers,” in October of 2013. The album featured songs with titles such as “Faded,” “Batches & Cookies,” and “Paris.” After this, she was featured alongside her former colleagues in Chalice on the song “BoyTrouble,” which was included on Prince’s album “Plectrumelectrum.” Lizzo announced the release of her second studio album, titled “Big Grrrl Small World,” on December 11, 2015. Both “Humanize” and “My Skin” have been given their own accompanying music videos.

In 2016, following her contract with Atlantic Records, Lizzo issued “Coconut Oil,” her debut extended play (EP) on a major label. This EP was a departure from her previous releases, which were primarily centered on hip hop, and it covered subjects such as body acceptance and self-love. In addition to this, it was the first release by Lizzo to chart on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, where it reached its highest position at number 44.

It also included the smash track “Good as Hell.” At the beginning of 2019, Lizzo disseminated “Juice,” the lead single from her third studio album. A few months later, she disseminated the album itself, which was titled “Cuz I Love You.” The album became a commercial success for Lizzo, entering the Billboard 200 chart at position number six and eventually climbing all the way to position number four.

During the same time period, her single from 2017 titled “Truth Hurts” began to gain popularity and was finally included on the deluxe version of the album titled “Cuz I Love You.” The track quickly became Lizzo’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained at the top of the chart for a total of seven weeks. Her other hit, which was titled “Good as Hell,” also placed in the top three.

Lizzo Net Worth

A singer, songwriter, and rapper with a net worth of $12 million, Lizzo is a multi-talented artist. Lizzo shot to fame with the release of her album “Cuz I Love You” in 2019, which was followed by the release of the successful singles “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Truth Hurts.” Her other credits include the albums “Lizzobangers” and “Big Grrrl Small World,” and the breakthrough song “Good as Hell.” In addition to her work as a musician, Lizzo has also made appearances in movies such as “Hustlers” and “UglyDolls.”

Lizzo Performances

In the early stages of her career, Lizzo performed as an opening act for the singer-songwriter Har Mar Superstar and sang in his band. After that, she gave a performance with St. Paul and the Broken Bones of their song “A Change is Gonna Come.” Lizzo appeared as a musical guest on the “Late Show with David Letterman” in the month of October 2014.

She eventually gave her debut performance at the Coachella Music Festival, which took place later, when she had already achieved a greater level of fame. Following that, she had performances at the 2019 BET Awards, the Glastonbury Festival, the Indianapolis Pride Festival, and the Sacramento Pride Festival.

In the month of December 2019, she made her maiden performance on “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest. The year after that, she was the headlining act at the FOMO Festival and she played a gig in the Sydney Opera House that was completely sold out. Thereafter, Lizzo kicked off the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a performance that included a medley of “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You.”

Lizzo Music Awards

Lizzo was nominated for Push Artist of the Year and Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, thanks to the remarkable success she has had. Even further attention followed in the form of nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where Lizzo received eight of them, making her the artist with the most nominations for the given year.

She ended up taking home three awards that evening, including the trophy for “Best Urban Contemporary Album,” the “Best Traditional R&B Performance” trophy for “Jerome,” and the “Best Pop Solo Performance” trophy for “Truth Hurts.” In addition to her Grammy Awards, Lizzo has also been honored with awards from the Billboard Music Awards, the BET Awards, and the Soul Train Music Awards.

Lizzo Film Career

Lizzo made her debut in the acting world in the 2019 animated musical comedy “UglyDolls,” in which she provided the voice for the role of Lydia. Later on in the year, she had a starring role as a stripper named Liz in the criminal comedy “Hustlers,” where she starred in person. She appeared in the same film as celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruehl, and Cardi B, who is also a rapper.

Lizzo Personal Life and Activism

Because she was the target of body shaming throughout her early life and throughout her career, Lizzo has emerged as a vocal advocate for body positivity, self-confidence, and self-love. Her backup dancers, who are all plus-size women and go by the name Big Grrrls, were chosen specifically to improve her visibility.

Additionally, Lizzo is a significant advocate of the LGBTQ community, and as a result, she has amassed a sizeable fanbase that she refers to as “Lizzbians.” Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in June of 2019, the online magazine Queerty named Lizzo a “trailblazing figure who actively ensures society remains progressing towards equality, acceptance, and decency for all gay people.” Lizzo answered “I don’t ascribe to just one thing” when asked about her own sexuality, which indicates that she does not identify with a particular sexual orientation.

