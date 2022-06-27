In terms of Money, how much is Lionel Messi Net Worth?

Lionel Messi is a professional athlete who was born in Argentina and is widely recognized as the best soccer player in the world. Messi currently plays for the Barcelona football club. The Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has a net worth of $600 million. The majority of Lionel Messi’s wealth was amassed while he was playing for FC Barcelona, both as a striker and a winger. It was announced on August 10, 2021, that Lionel would be moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel’s last club was Barcelona. Additionally, he is a member of the Argentina National Team. Lionel Messi played 778 games for Barcelona and finished his career there with 672 goals scored.

Early Life

Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in the city of Rosario in Argentina. His mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini, worked as a part-time cleaner and his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, worked as a factory steelworker when he was growing up. His two older brothers, Rodrigo and Matias, as well as his sister, Maria Sol, are very close to him, and the entire family used to play soccer together all the time with their cousins Maximiliano Biancucchi and Emanuel Biancucchi, both of whom went on to have successful careers as professional footballers. He is very close to his family. Messi joined the Newell’s Old Boys soccer team when he was just six years old and also played for the Rosario soccer club.

Lionel Messi was given a diagnosis of growth hormone insufficiency when he was 10 years old; however, his father was unable to continue paying for his son’s medical treatment after this point. Initially, Newell’s was willing to donate, but they eventually backed out of their commitment. In the event that Lionel Messi relocated to Spain, Carles Rexach, the Sporting Director of FC Barcelona, volunteered to pay for all of Messi’s medical expenses.

In February of 2001, Lionel and his family relocated to Barcelona after Rexach had drawn out a contract on a paper napkin and received permission to do so from Lionel’s father. They relocated to an apartment located close to Camp Nou, the stadium where the club plays its home games. Messi experienced feelings of homesickness after his mother and brothers moved back to Rosario while he remained in Barcelona with his father. He missed them terribly. After a year, Messi became a member of the “Baby Dream Team,” which is Barcelona’s most talented group of young soccer players, after enrolling in the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Career

Lionel Messi made his debut in the league at the age of 17, and in doing so, he became the third-youngest player in the history of FC Barcelona. His first game was against RCD Espanyol. Additionally, at the time, he was the youngest player in Barcelona history to ever score for the team. Messi became a citizen of Spain and started getting paid as a first-team player during the 2005–2006 season. He also began receiving first-team player compensation. In addition to that, he made his debut in the First Division league of Spain.

After Messi scored during his debut game, he was greeted with a standing ovation by the crowd. He scored alongside superstar Ronaldinho. Six of his total of seventeen goals scored in the League came during his appearances. In the Champions League, he played six games and scored one goal. In 2006, Messi set a record by being the youngest player from Argentina to ever participate in the FIFA World Cup and score a goal.

Personal Life

Messi has been with Antonella Roccuzzo, a fellow Rosario native, since 2008. Since they were both five years old, they have been friends with one another. In January of 2009, they went public with their declaration of love for one another. Messi and Roccuzzo got married in Rosario in June 2007. This happy couple has been blessed with three little ones: Thiago (born in 2012), Matero (born in 2015), and Ciro (b. 2018).

Messi has a very strong bond with the members of his immediate family, particularly with his mother. He has a tattoo of her face on the left shoulder on his left arm. His father has represented him as his agent ever since Messi was 14 years old, hence the majority of his professional matters are managed by his family. Rodrigo, who is his older brother, is in charge of his publicity.

Summary

