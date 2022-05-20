Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Who Will Return to the Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2?

Based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer is an American legal drama streaming television series conceived for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey.

When Will the Second Season of the Lincoln Lawyer Air?

As the show has not yet been renewed, it is difficult to predict when it will return for a second season on Netflix.

However, if it follows a typical release schedule and intends to air a new season each year, we could expect it to be released in the Spring/Summer of 2023, approximately one year from now. We will update this page with any new information.

Who Will Return to the Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2?

We anticipate that the entire cast from the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer will return, including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, and Jazz Raycole as Izzy. Here is a list of the principal cast members we anticipate will return for season two:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the role of Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell in the role of Maggie McPherson

Becki Newton as Lorna Jazz Raycole portraying Izzy

Angus Sampson portrays Cisco

Is There a Trailer for Season 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer?

There is no trailer yet, but we will keep this page updated with any news or when a trailer is released. In the meantime, you can replay the trailer for season 1 to recall your favorite moments from the series thus far:

What Are Some of the Potential Plot Points for the Second Season of the Lincoln Lawyer?

Again, this would be contingent on the case that the series would be based on as well as the book in the Lincoln Lawyer series that the writers would choose to adopt.

Since the first season is primarily based on the second book in the collection written by Michael Connelly, The Brass Verdict, rather than the first book, it is difficult to predict if a new season would continue onto the third book or anywhere else in the collection.

Nevertheless, one thing that can be said with absolute certainty is that Mickey and his staff will be working on some challenging situations.

Is Production Going to Begin on the Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Regrettably, it has not been decided whether or not The Lincoln Lawyer will return for a second season just yet. However, since the show on Netflix is based on a book series written by Michael Connelly by the same name, there is a significant amount of material that could be adapted for the screen that has not yet been done so.

There are a total of six books included in this collection Written by Connelly, and several of his other books also feature characters from the series. Therefore, there is an abundance of content without a doubt.

Considering that the first season was only added to Netflix on May 13th, there is still time for additional developments regarding whether or not we will be hearing an announcement from Netflix about a second season!

What Will the Main Focus of Season 2 Be?

In regards to this as well, we are unable to provide definitive information. But we do have some educated ideas about it. The show is an adaptation of a book series written by Michael Connelly that goes by the same name.

The book series presently consists of six books, and “The Brass Verdict,” the second book in the series, served as the basis for the first season of the Netflix series based on the same name.

Since it does not appear like Netflix is adapting the books in the series in the sequence that they are published, it is difficult to predict which book will be adapted next; nonetheless, we may anticipate that the next case will be taken from one of the Michael Connelly books.

As a result of the way the first season was wrapped up, we can also anticipate that future seasons will delve deeper into topics and themes that appear to be intertwined across multiple seasons. The most pressing of these questions is “who the hell is that guy with the tattoo?”