Levia Andrade Vaccines Against Cow in the United States: "At First, I Thought About Not Getting the Vaccine" – Who

Livia Andrade (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Levia Andrade took the first dose of the Covit-19 vaccine in the United States. The presenter said he even considered not being vaccinated, but changed his mind. He said the epidemic has taken a turn in his life.

"I thought a lot about this! At first, I even thought about the unavailability of the vaccine. The epidemic shook my life in every way, it interfered with my relationship, my work and my health. So I decided to change everything, including the decision to get vaccinated," he said.

Blonde explained that it took a while to get vaccinated because the privilege of being vaccinated before the Brazilians bothered her age.

"I may have taken this before, because it's possible where I am, but initially I was not comfortable, this & # 39; offer & # 39; disturbed me so much. But the big day came, I stopped looking at the negative side and started looking at the positive side God gave me this opportunity. If so why not take it? I am in the right place at the right time, nothing is accidental! I am at peace with my conscience and decision.I got the same opportunity that everyone wants and everyone wants, not only to be vaccinated, to live a better life.The world will never change again, Those who are gone will never return, everything is different now, it needs to change !!! I thank you so much for everything ", he concluded.

