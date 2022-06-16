Let’s go Through a Beginner’s Guide on How to Use BlockFi

BlockFi has been considered very useful for cryptocurrency investors as it provides wealth management products to investors. They offer interest accruing accounts, loans as well as trading accounts.

If you also want to be able to own cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or you are just new to the business and plan to use it further Let us, tell you that it is highly recommended and you can store it on BlockFi.

If you use it with BlockFi, you can earn cryptocurrency profit with 7.5% APY. If you are wondering where you want to store bitcoins, then we want to tell you that you can store bitcoins up to 0.25 BTC, and with that, you can earn up to 4% APY.

You have to pay interest at the beginning of every month. Through this article, we will learn how to use BlockFi as well as how you can keep your coins safe in your crypto wallet.

How To Use Blockfi?

The first thing you should know is that to use BlockFi, you only need an account because with the help of that account you can sign up which you need to verify your identity. After that, you can easily earn interest and also deposit your cryptocurrencies on BlockFi like Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin, etc. For example, let’s say you have cryptocurrency on Coinbase or Binance, then you should know that you have to withdraw it to BlockFi.

Whenever a merchant has once deposited their cryptocurrency on BlockFi, those merchants immediately start earning interest, after which those merchants do not need to do anything. With this you can earn maximum interest and profit is earned daily and to make its payment, the merchant has to pay at the beginning of every month.

Sign Up For A Blockfi Account

First, you need to sign up for a BlockFi account. After that, you need to enter your correct name and email password. After that, you have to make sure that you use the referral code “ebaea5” only. Then after that, we have to tick the checkbox to agree to certain policies and conditions of BlockFi, remember you must be 18 years old to participate in BlockFi.

After that, you should choose the account “Personal” or you can choose the “Business” account for business. After that, you can enter your phone number and date of birth so that you can select the source of your funds.

Verify Your Identity

As you know that you have to verify your identity absolutely in this and this you will also choose the source of funds. First of all, you have to prove that you are less than 18 years old. In this, we can submit our national ID or our driver’s license, or passport and get our identity verified.

Start Earning Interest

As the name suggests, you can start earning interest now, but after about 30 minutes or an hour, your cryptocurrency will be credited to your BlockFi interest account. Earn interest through deposits or cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

So that’s why we told you how you can use BlockFi. If you want cryptocurrency to work for you, then you should be highly recommended to deposit it on BlockFi, with BlockFi enabled to provide higher APY.

In this, you do not need any amount or fees of any kind. Through this, you can earn interest daily, and not only that you can check it anytime through “Accrued Interest” in your interest account.