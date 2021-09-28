Legion Season 4 :Will There Be Legion Season 4? Cancelled Or Renewed

Noah Hawley created the American television series Legion for FX, centered on the Marvel Comics character David Haller (Legion). While avoiding a federal agency, Haller fights to manage his mutant powers and the nefarious forces attempting to dominate them.

Legion’s first season aired from February to March 2017 and consisted of eight episodes. From April to June 2018, an eleven-episode second season premiered.

The third and final season, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on June 24, 2019. The show was fantastic, but alas, it had to come to an end. Legion will not be renewed for a fourth season.

Dan Stevens starred as David Haller, a “mutant” diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age. Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, and Jean Smart also starred, along with Katie Aselton during the first season; Navid Negahban, Jemaine Clement, and Hamish Linklater joined the cast for the second season; Lauren Tsai joined for the third season.

FX and Marvel Television announced a new collaboration to create a television series based on the Marvel Comics character Legion in October 2015, with Hawley, signed on to write and direct the pilot. He wanted to show Haller as an “unreliable narrator“, including mixing 1960s design with modern-day elements and filming the series through the title character’s distorted view of reality.

A total of 27 episodes aired over three seasons. All three seasons received universal acclaim for their distinct narrative structure and visual style, as a unique approach to the superhero genre

What’s This TV Show About?

An FX sci-fi drama centering on the X-Men character, After being in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years, David met Syd (Keller), who helped him realize he wasn’t schizophrenic, but rather, in possession of incredible abilities.

In Legion season three, David is at odds with all his one-time friends, so he teams up with a young mutant named “Switch” (Tsai), in hopes of tapping into her secret ability, in order to repair the damage he has caused.

Reason For Legion Season 4 Cancellation

There is a multitude of reasons why the legion was discontinued. There will be no more seasons of the show, not even the fourth. The plot came to an ultimate end. In its final statement, the show recognizes — “This is the end. Then, the beginning. Then, the end. What it all means is not for us to know. It is for history to decide.”

Well, from 1.6 million viewers for its Season 1 debut to a meager of 315,000 viewers for the Season 2 conclusion, the third season was never a guarantee in the first instance but again it was renewed for Season 3. Hawley announced in February 2019 that the third season would air in June 2019 and would be the series’ final season, as he had originally planned.

Legion always felt like a blockbuster movie crossed with an indie character study – and there’s only so long those two tones can blend. By stopping it after three seasons, FX essentially gave the narrative of a film, with a clear three-act structure.

We got the opening act, where we met the characters, the middle act, where things got crazy, and a third act where all the plot threads were tied together. We even got a circular narrative that’ll make the show more fun for fans to revisit.

By creating this movie-style structure, FX – whether intentionally or not – has improved the show’s chance of creating a cult legacy. The show itself acknowledges this in its

Noah Hawley’s Statement Regarding The Legion

“Endings are what give stories meaning,” according to Hawley. During the TCA panel, Hawley said “I always thought about this as a complete story, and it felt like three acts of a story.” Regardless of who initiated the choice to terminate Legion with Season 3 (Noah Hawley or Landgraf) the choice was reached in advance for Hawley to construct a genuine conclusion, instead of canceling the show suddenly and abandoning fans with no resolve.

He did add, though, that if the authors have anything on their minds about the show, they are free to think about it. However, nothing is formally announced after that announcement. Well, we shouldn’t be surprised that the show won’t be renewed for another season. It has come to an end. The “Show Isn’t Cancelled, but it Ended“ was also mentioned.

While the movie universe is very different from FX’s mutant telly shows, X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants’ treatment (one wasn’t marketed, the other hasn’t even been released) shows exactly how Disney feels about the relationship between the Fox adaptations of the X-Men property and their own plans.

It apparently would prefer that Fox’s takes had all been blinked out of existence by Scarlet Witch years ago.

Disney bought 20th Century Fox

The chances of this wild and weird show existing in parallel to the forthcoming Disney incarnation of mutants were basically less than zero.

We’re not saying Disney whispered in FX’s ear that the cancellation should happen sooner rather than later, but it made total sense for the Mouse House to bring the tale to an end long before Phase 5 kicks off. Let’s hope this means Haller will be part of the MCU. The petition for Dan Stevens to play him starts here.