There will be the third installment of Legally Blonde! As a result, get ready to “bend and snap” once more since Reese Witherspoon is going to play the iconic character of Elle Woods once more.

In 2001, when the first film adaptation of Legally Blonde was produced and was an immediate success, moviegoers were introduced for the first time to the pink-clad, Chihuahua-carrying sorority girl. The comedy followed Elle as she dealt with the aftermath of her lover Warner Huntington III’s (Matthew Davis) decision to break up with her because she was not taking their relationship seriously enough.

She decides to attend Harvard Law School, where Warner also is enrolled, with the intention of proving him wrong and winning him back over to her side. When Warner is surprised and asks Elle what she is doing at the top university, one of the most memorable lines from the film is when Elle responds, “What like it’s hard?” (What, like it’s hard?)

Reese has established herself as one of the most successful actors of the 2000s thanks to the enormous financial success of the film, which grossed more than $141 million all over the world at the box office.

In the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, the now-qualified lawyer Elle moved to Washington, DC to campaign for animal rights and fight for Bruiser’s Law (named after her much-loved Chihuahua), which would ban the testing of makeup on animals. Bruiser’s Law was named after Elle’s much-loved Chihuahua.

The upcoming edition of the franchise will supposedly take place when Elle is in her forties. How does the lawyer feel about how his life has turned out more than 20 years after the original? Are they still married after all these years? Is she still the proud owner of a Chihuahua?

Name Legally Blonde 3 Release Date To be Announced Lead Role Reese Witherspoon Genre Comedy Director Jamie Suk Country of origin United States No. of Episodes Coming soon

Legally Blonde 3 Plot

The specifics of the plan are still being kept under wraps for the time being. Mindy Kaling, well known for her work on The Office and The Mindy Project, and Dan Goor, co-creator of the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will serve as the writers for the third chapter.

Mindy said the following thing in an interview with Access Hollywood: “I can’t wait to hear what people think of the new take on Elle Woods at the age of 40 that we’ve written. It has been a lot of fun to speculate on how Elle Woods has changed from when she was 21 to when she is 40.”

The Instagram post that can be found below reveals how excited Reese is to have Mindy on board. The two of them had previously collaborated on the series The Morning Show for Apple TV+ as well as the feature A Wrinkle in Time (2018).

Mindy also revealed that a significant number of fan-favorite moments and Elle’s famed catchphrases would still play a significant role in the movie.

During her conversation with Hollywood Access, she continued by saying, “Bend and snap is eternal.”

Pamela Abdy, an executive at MGM, was asked about what she knew about the upcoming installment in the Legally Blonde franchise during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November of 2021.

“It’s not a dream any longer. Reese Witherspoon has signed on to star in the project, and Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are now writing it. Together with Marc Platt, Reese and Lauren Neustadter are producing the show. We are all working on it jointly to develop it further. What does Elle Woods look like at 40? Elle juggles her role as a mother and a successful job.”

We also know that Reese Witherspoon, who won an Academy Award, is a staunch supporter of giving women positions in which they can be powerful and influential, and that this is a primary focus of her work with her own production company, which is called Hello Sunshine.

She was honored for the good influence she has had on the entertainment business and was featured on the cover of Time magazine in the year 2021.

Legally Blonde 3 Cast

Who will co-star with Reese is still a little bit of a mystery at this point? Everyone in the cast of Legally Blonde still has a lot of obvious love for the first movie, which can be seen in the video that celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary and can be viewed down below. This gives us hope that they would be willing to appear in Legally Blonde 3 if the script allowed for it.

In the touching reunion, Reese was joined by Selma Blair, who played Vivian, Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot, Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette, Matthew Davis, who played Warner, Ali Larter, who played Brooke, Holland Taylor, who played Professor Stromwell, Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, and Luke Wilson (Emmett).

In a video interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Reese confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge would be returning to her role as Paulette, in addition to other returning characters; however, at this time, no specific names have been disclosed for these characters.

In the second installment of the Legally Blonde film series, Elle married her co-worker and fellow lawyer Emmett Richmond, played by Luke Wilson. It has been reported that the actor has stated to the press that he would be interested in playing the role for a third time if Reese wanted him to, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that they are still happily married!

Legally Blonde 3 Release Date

Initially, it was anticipated that Legally Blonde 3 would be one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and MGM stated that the movie was scheduled to be released in May of the upcoming year.

But since production on the movie has been put on hold indefinitely, we don’t know when we’ll get to see Elle Woods back in action again.

Legally Blonde 3 Trailer

Not yet, and given the delay caused by this issue, we don’t anticipate seeing one any time in the near future either. When a trailer becomes available, it will immediately be added to this guide by our team.

