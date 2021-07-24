Legally Blonde 3 Release date, Cast, Plot everything you need to know

One of the most famous and loved movies of the early 2000s was Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde. The first part was released on 5th October 2001 and the second part was released on 2nd July 2003. As this movie was a successful hit, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part to release and after 20 years we have got to know that Legally Blonde 3 will soon be in theatres. If you’re a true fan of this movie then you’ll read this article to know all the details of Legally Blonde.

When is Legally Blonde 3 releasing?

There is very exciting news for all the Legally Blonde fans out there. The release date has been announced by the crew. We can expect Legally Blonde 3 to release during May 2022. This is such exciting news and we can’t wait to watch the movie when it releases. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of the movie was supposed to start during this year May 2020 but has been postponed.

Cast

In Legally Blonde 1 and Legally Blonde 2:Red, White and Blonde we saw Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel, Alama Ubach, and Bruce Thomas. The characters played by these actors were important. When it comes to Legally Blonde 3 we can expect to see Reese Witherspoon. She was the one who posted on Instagram with the caption ‘It’s true…#LegallyBlonde3’ in June 2018. As it’s all still new there has been an official announcement of any other old characters whom we can see in the new season.

Along with this, the other news we have come to know is that Reese Witherspoon is another producer for Legally Blonde 3 along with Marc Platt. Marc had produced Legally Blonde back in 2001. It looks like Legally Blonde fans are going to enjoy yet another new addition to the crew of this movie as Mindy Kaling is going to be the co-writer for this movie.

Plot

As everything is still new and there’s not much information on this, we can’t really say what we can expect over here. We have to just wait and see in the upcoming days for more news on Legally Blonde 3.