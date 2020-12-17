Leaked Galaxy S21 Renders will showcase Samsung’s 2021 color palette

The launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 series is fast approaching. We have received Looks at the design of some early device Has been holding our hands for the past month or so Official Teaser Videos. Now Samsung’s S21’s marketing renders have found their way online, showing the device in all its colors – and there are also some overview of the upgraded S21 + and S21 Ultra.

Official marketing renders show what all the color options are available when launching the Galaxy S21. There are classic looks like elegant gray and white options, which can be called Phantom Gray and Phantom White. For those who enjoy a little more color in their lives, the Samsung Base S21 will be available in light pink and a unique lavender color with rose gold accents called Phantom Violet.

The new render of the S21 + has also been leaked, revealing a device that comes in a darker shade closer to true black. The S21 + is no different from the standard S21 in terms of overall appearance, but the devices are less similar when we look under the hood – we Already heard Many spec variations.

The S21 + is identical, but comes in larger sizes and different colors.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra also features its face, which appears in Phantom Silver. It should also be available in a black color. The camera module packs in a few extra lenses on the Ultra, but I can’t help but feel like the extra crowd is working to the detriment of the design.

Now that we’ve seen the S21 lineup in all its glory, it shouldn’t be too many surprises until Samsung officially unveils the new flagship series early next month. You can see the roundup of the rumored mirror and everything we know so far Here While you wait. It won’t be long – heck, company Already accepted pre-orders in India.