Do You Know About the Half of It’ Star Leah Lewis?

Leah Lewis is an actress who has starred in the TV series “The Half of It”

Leah Lewis was born on September 27, 1988. She is best known for her role as Lacey in The Half of It. Leah’s acting career began when she was just a child and won a scholarship to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

After graduating from RADA, she made her professional debut with the National Youth Theatre before landing roles on stage and screen.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘the Half of It’ Star Leah Lewis

After her amazing performance in Netflix’s The Half Of It, actress Leah Lewis is becoming increasingly well-known. Today, we answer nine queries about the actress.

Leah Lewis is quickly establishing herself as one of the world’s most renowned young actresses. She has gained a lot of popularity from her large part in the Netflix hit ‘The Half of It.’ She put up a good show, and the film became a huge hit. But who is Leah Lewis, and how does she fit into the picture? Let’s go through this issue by revealing 9 facts about the actress. Let’s begin.

Is She 18 or 19?

She was born on December 9, 1996, and she is now 23 years old. As a Sagittarius, she’s also a big advocate for all the Sagittariuses out there.

How Tall Is She?

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall or 1.65 meters in height.

What Is Leah Lewis’ Real Name?

She is a Chinese-American woman. She was found in an orphanage in Shanghai, China, when she was only eight months old, along with her non-biological sister Lydia. Both of them were raised in Gotha, Florida, by their parents. Leah went on to live in Los Angeles on her own at the age of 19.

Where Did She Go to School?

At Thornebrooke Elementary School in Ocoee, Florida, Leah Lewis discovered her passion for the performing arts. She spent her elementary school years in a number of schools, including Mater Christi School and the Christian Life Center in Oviedo. For high school, she attended Christian Life Center, Unity Academy, Gotha Middle School, and then Crenshaw School in Windermere. She returned to Orlando at the age of 18 to finish her senior education at Olympia High School in Orlando. She first moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19.

Who Is She Dating?

She is dating Payson Lewis, a vocalist. In May 2016, the pair began dating and appear to be continuing to date. They share the same surname, but it’s just a coincidence. This is incorrect. They are not married or related in any way.

What Movies and Tv Shows Has Leah Lewis Appeared in?

Leah Lewis has never been a big name, although she made her biggest impression to date in The Half of It. She was in Nancy Drew and The Voice before she became known for The Half of It. She played Lika in the Nickelodeon film Fred 3- Camp Fred and Spoon in the Nickelodeon movie Fred 3- Camp Freddie, as well as having recurring roles on The Good Doctor, Charmed, and Station 19.

Yes, the Voice of Leah Lewis Was Auditioned for

Leah Lewis is not only an excellent actress but also a fantastic musician. She’s a talented musician who also sings. She auditioned for The Voice in 2013 and called herself a country and blues vocalist. She sang a cover of Carrie Underwood’s ‘Blown Away’ during the blind auditions, but she did not advance past them.

What Is Leah Lewis’s Net Worth?

Leah Lewis is said to be worth around $500,000.