League of Legends Find Match Not Working: What Can Be the Possible Fixes?

Problems with your internet connection are one of the most frustrating things that can happen when you’re trying to find a match in League of Legends. One of the mistakes that this can cause is the “Find Match” button is disabled for you to utilize.

Another issue arises when the button is pressed but no action is taken in response to it. Here is how to resolve both of these issues, assuming that they are not caused by a problem with the game’s servers, which can only be resolved by Riot Games.

How to Fix the Issues With the ‘find Match’ Function in League of Legends?

Players are added to a match queue if one of these issues occurs, but the client does not update during this time. Whether you want to know if there is a problem with the servers for League of Legends, you can check the Riot Games Support Twitter account or their server status site for any announcements regarding the state of the servers.

If there are no problems with the server, there are various things you may attempt to get their game working again. This will ensure that you do not lose connection during a drought, which would cause you to miss a game.

League of Legends must be exited and then restarted.

Restart your computer.

Conduct a test on your internet connection to establish beyond a shadow of a doubt that there are no issues with your connection. If it is required, restart both your modem and your router.

Repair your game to ensure that all of the game files are complete and correct: (1) Launch the game, then navigate to the Options menu by clicking the cog symbol in the game’s upper-right corner. (2) In the General tab, select “Initiate Full Repair,” and then confirm your selection with Yes.

Launch the game, then navigate to the Options menu by clicking the cog symbol in the game’s upper-right corner. In the General tab, select and then confirm your selection with Yes. Choose “Initiate Full Repair” from the drop-down menu in the General tab, and then click “Yes” to confirm your choices.

In the event that none of the aforementioned fixes are successful in correcting the “Find Match” issues, you have the option of filing a bug complaint through the official support website for Riot Games.

Also Read: Flixtor: Enjoy Free Access to the Most Recent Films and Television Shows

Visit our game page for more League of Legends-related content. There, you’ll find guides to fix other common game errors, such as the “unable to connect to the session service” error and the “temporarily disabled” notification that appears on some Legends. Other League of Legends-related content can be found on our blog.

Possible Fixes for Fix League of Legends is a Type of Online Game. Find Match Button is Not Working

When these errors happen, players are put in a match queue, but the client is not changed. If there is a problem with the League of Legends servers, you can find out about it on this Riot Games Support Twitter account or on their server status page.

If there are no server problems, you can try a few things to get the game back up and running so you don’t lose connection in the middle of a game and miss it.

Stop Using VPN

Even though we can’t be sure, we think it’s true. When using a VPN, the Find Match button in League of Legends often turns grey. Most of the time, this is because of a Fatal Error. If you have the same problem and get the error message when using a VPN, the VPN is probably to blame.

The way to solve this problem is with a dedicated IP VPN service. Multiple users sharing the same IP address, which can happen with VPNs, is a sign of wrongdoing that could lead to the connection being cut off, which is what caused the error. You should be able to play the game if you have a dedicated IP VPN. Also, we’ve found that using a free VPN makes gaming very laggy and choppy.

Run Game As Administrator

Right-click on the shortcut for League of Legends.

Choose “Properties.”

Go to the tab for Compatibility and click on Change Settings for All Users.

Put a checkmark in the box next to Run this program as an administrator.

Press the OK button to finish.

You can see how League of Legends works by playing it directly. Try starting the game in Windows 8 compatibility mode if the Find Match button is still greyed out. This is a simple way for many players to avoid the problem.

If none of the above fixes work to fix the Find Match errors, you can report a bug through the Riot Games support site.

Also Read: Dopebox: You Can Watch Free Movies Online in HD

Conclusion

How to fix issues with the ‘Find Match’ function in League of Legends. Problems with the game’s servers can only be resolved by Riot Games. Restart your computer and conduct a test to ensure there are no issues with your connection. If there is a problem, you can file a bug complaint through the official support website. If using a VPN, the Find Match button in League of Legends often turns grey.

If multiple users share the same IP address, this could lead to the connection being cut off. Report a bug through the Riot Games support site.