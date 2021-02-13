On February 11, a health worker administers the Pfizer-Bioendech Covit-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Los Mesa, California. Ping Kuan / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The state of California in the United States is adding millions of people to its Govt-19 vaccine priority list, which includes residents who are “at high risk for development and other disabilities” and those with “serious basic health conditions.”

The plan, outlined by state health officials at a health conference on Friday, will allow cancer patients, pregnant women and other disabled people to join a vaccination line with health workers, seniors, teachers and farm staff starting March 15. This expansion could add 6 million Californians to the priority list.

It also expands into those categories ranging from 65 to 16 to 64 years old.

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Gale told reporters that the start of March 15 will give officials the opportunity to prepare details on how to get vaccines for people with various disabilities.

Galle acknowledged that time could be optimistic, cautiously saying “we are still tackling the vaccine shortage. A severe shortage of vaccines in the state this week led to the closure of mass vaccination centers in Los Angeles. “

The expanded list of eligible candidates includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, oxygen-dependent heart disease, Down syndrome, immune-suppressed organ transplant recipients, pregnant women, those with sickle cell disease, severe obesity and some type-2 diabetes.

Galle expressed concern about the inequality of distribution between communities of color and low incomes. There are plans to access community clinics, public health organizations and what they call “trusted ambassadors in the communities,” which are reluctant to vaccinate data programs.

Senior state health officials acknowledged complaints from rural districts that they had not been given a fair share of vaccinations. However, officials say these areas have historically been medically inferior and that most of the early distribution was in areas with high levels of medical personnel.

Officials say the focus is now on the rural community in California’s farming community, which has been hit hard by the epidemic.

Officials also hope that the focus on Californians with developmental disabilities and severe underprivileged conditions will allow more vaccinations in vulnerable systems such as prisons, homeless shelters and homeless areas.

The government estimates that 13 million Californians are eligible for the Govt-19 vaccine, including 3 million health workers, 3.4 million food and agricultural workers, 1.4 million in education, one million in emergency services and more than 6 million people over the age of. At 65.