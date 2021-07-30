Latest News About Sweet Tooth Season 2! Is There A Release Date?

The first chapter of Sweet Tooth, distributed by Netflix and based on the comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, has recently debuted on the platform, but in the USA it has already been a huge success and in Italy, it has managed to make a period in the Top Ten of the series Service TV. Many fans, therefore, are already wondering if it will be possible to see the protagonists again in season 2.

Finally, the platform has released statements about it. Netflix has formalized the renewal for the second season of Sweet Tooth. The announcement comes on the streaming service’s Twitter profile, which has delivered a mysterious package to all cast members, containing a bar of chocolate announcing season 2.

Sweet Tooth 2 Season Release

For the moment, we can’t predict when the Sweet Tooth 2 season will come out or have a release date. Probably, the second chapter could debut on Netflix as early as 2022. The production will soon get to work to give us the opportunity to see the protagonists once again and tell their stories.

Sweet Tooth 2 Season Storyline

The TV series that falls into the fantasy and drama genre is based as already mentioned on the homonymous comic Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire. The first season was developed for Netflix by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz and features producers Evan Moore, creators Jim Mickle, and Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran, and even the famous actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. The production company that took care of the first chapter, in fact, is the Team Downey, founded in 2010 by the actor and his wife. The company worked in partnership with Warner Bros. Television.

The story of the TV series focuses on Gus, a half-deer boy who, following a pandemic that led to the birth of hybrid children, partly human and partly animal, lived hidden in the forest for many years. After making friends with a child named Jepperd, he will embark on an adventure to find out about his past, meeting friends and enemies along the way.

What is Sweet Tooth 2 season about? Although there is already the renewal of the TV series to Netflix, we do not advance the plot of the second chapter. Arguably, this could focus on a new adventure or pick up where the season finale ended.

In the video dedicated to the renewal, the cast talks about finding out if Jep and Aimee will be able to save the hybrids and if Gus and his mother will reunite.

