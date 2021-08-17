Latest Information Regarding Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage

Venom is an American superhero film. It was directed by Ruben Fleischer. The movie includes many Marvel Comics characters. The character Venom appeared in the Spider-Man 3 for the first time then producers thought of developing a spin-off based on Venom. It was released on 5 October 2018. The movie was a big success and hit the big screens. This movie crossed many records.

Now a sequel of the movie is on your way. The name of the movie is Venom: Let There Be Carnage and it is expected to release in 2021. The movie was expected early but due to pandemics, the date kept on delaying. Now the trailer is out here is what you should be aware of:

When will Venom 2 be out in cinemas?

Earlier it was planned that the sequel will be in the cinemas on 2 October 2020 then it got delayed for the next year on 25 June 2021. That also didn’t work then again Sony forwarded the dates of Venom: Let There Be Carnage to 17 September 2021. After numerous delays now it is scheduled to air in the US on 15 October 2021.

The chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment named Tony Vinciquerra told that the movie is quite expensive worth $200 million so they won’t take risks by putting out movies randomly when theatres are open and will operate at will good capacity then they will release the movie. Now we all are hoping that there won’t be more delays. The movie will release in the theater only it won’t be streaming on other platforms.

What will be the cast of Venom 2?

Many characters are coming back the name of these characters are:

You will see Tom Hardy as Venom aka Eddie Brock. He has superhuman abilities. Venom is captured in Brock’s body and he wants to be the protector that will distract Brock from his work and he will get his life back.

Eddie’s ex will be played by Michelle Willians and you will see her as Anne Weying.

Shriek will be played by Naomie Harris.

Anne’s fiance and doctor Dan Lewis will be enacted by Reid Scott.

The role of the detective will be played by Stephen Graham as Mulligan.

The role of Carnage or Cletus Kasady will be played by Woody Harrelson.



The sequel will come with new characters we will see all of them in the movie directly.

When was the trailer out?

A long trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on May 10, 2021. The trailer itself says all. The movie is going to be a good blend of horror and humor. And this is going to make a special place in people’s hearts. It seems like the battle between Carnage and Venom is going to be epic of all. You can easily check the trailer on the internet. It is also expected that there will be another trailer in August.