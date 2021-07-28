Latest Information of High School Dxd Season 5: Cast, Release Date

High School DxD is a Japanese Series that was composed by Ichiei Ishibumi. It is all about a school student from Kuoh Academy named Issei Hyodo who is a pervert. The student wishes to be the Harem king and was killed on his first date. His first date was a fallen angel. Hyodo was brought to life back by Rias Gremory who is a devil.

High School DxD season 1 was aired in September 2008. In March 2018 total of twenty-five, volumes were released. People fall in love with the last four seasons of comedy, supernatural, adventures and not to forget its never forgetting cast. People were demanding next season and now you all should be happy that it’s really happening. Here are all the details that you should know about next season.



Release Date Of High School Dxd Season 5



Earlier it was expected that the series will be premiered in 2020 but due to the Pandemic, the release plans are delayed. As of now, there is no discloser of an official release date for season 5 of High School DxD. The novel’s author Ichieie Ishibumi of High School DxD ( Via Otaku Kart ) assured that the fifth season is on its way you keep on purchasing novels and read them.



What Will Be The Cast Of Season 5 High School Dxd?



No official information is there regarding the cast but you can expect the comeback of Issei Hyoudou voiced by Yuki Kaji. Koneko Toujou will be voiced by Ayana, Yoko Hikas voicing Rias Gremory last but not the least Akeno Himejima and Asia Argento played by Shizuka Ito and Azumi Asakura respectively.



Takeaway



Season 4 of High School DxD had given a unique edge to the story the romantic one between Issei and Rias as they shred their first kiss. So you can expect much more from season 5.