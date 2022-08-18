Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2022: Who Has More Money, Travis or Kylie?

Kylie Kristen Jenner is a well-known figure in American pop culture and is also successful in the financial world. She is a socialite, model, and entrepreneur. She had a starring role in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 through 2021, and she is also the founder and owner of the cosmetics firm Kylie Cosmetics. She is presently the Instagram user with the second most followers overall, making her the most followed female user overall.

Net Worth: $750 Million Date of Birth: Aug 10, 1997 (25 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Model, TV Personality, Writer Nationality: United States of America

Kylie Jenner Early Life

Kylie Jenner came into the world on August 10, 1997, in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California. She is the youngest daughter that was born as a result of the union between the successful entrepreneur Kris Jenner and the legendary athlete Bruce Jenner (who is known today as Caitlyn Jenner). Her older sister is the model Kendall Jenner, and her half-siblings are Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Brody Jenner.

Kylie is the youngest of the Jenner sisters. When the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! on October 14, 2007, Kylie had just turned 10 years old. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians franchise is now the longest-running reality show in the United States.

During the first several seasons of the show, Kylie had the life of a typical pre-teen. She went to school and participated in the school’s cheerleading team. She stopped going to a conventional school in 2012 and started participating in an educational program offered by a home-schooling organization. In July of 2015, she graduated from high school and received her diploma.

Kylie Jenner Career

Because of the “Crush Your Style” line of clothes sold at Sears, Kylie Jenner’s modeling career took off. The likes of OK! and Teen Vogue have both featured photo shoots with her. In September of 2011, Kylie Jenner debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Their parents and siblings were sitting front and center, encouraging their nervous little sister. This little princess wore a black ballerina-style dress from Abbey Dawn as she strutted nervously down the runway. Modeling jobs for firms like Australian swimwear designer White Sands followed in Kendall’s footsteps, and so did Jenner.

In 2010, Jenner and her older sister were included in a beautiful people article in People magazine. In Los Angeles, Kylie and Kendall held red carpet events for both Glee: The 3D Concert Movie and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1. At the March 12 premiere of The Hunger Games, they also did an interview in the Bing Box.

For their endorsement of Nicole by OPI nail polish in 2013, Kylie and Kendall Jenner each received a cool $100,000. Kylie and Kendall have recently published a science fiction book called Rebels: City of Indra, which is about two girls with superpowers who go on an adventure. Kylie made her acting debut in a trailer for the 2014 Much Music Video Awards, which she and Kendall co-hosted. Kylie debuted her range of Steve Madden handbags in 2014.

She signed on as Nip + Fab’s official brand ambassador in March of 2015. Kylie and Kendall Jenner debuted their first clothing line with Topshop, a British apparel brand, in June 2015. Kylie was named PUMA’s new face in 2016. Kylie and an Australian firm called Quay Australia released a collection of sunglasses in 2017.

Kylie Cosmetics

Because of her successful cosmetics business, Kylie has amassed a huge personal fortune. In August of 2015, she launched her debut product, which was a collection of lipsticks. The “Kylie Lip Kit” was a smash hit from the moment it was released. In September of 2015, she debuted a specialized website in addition to an app.

Kylie Jenner Real Estate

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has been involved in the purchase and sale of multiple homes in the Southern California area over the course of her life. At the present time, she is the owner of at least FIVE mansions located in Southern California.

Her current principal property is a mansion in the Cape Code style that she purchased in 2016 for $12 million and is located in Hidden Hills, California. The mansion has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property spans 13,000 square feet and contains 11 bathrooms in addition to eight bedrooms.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott purchased a home in Beverly Hills, California, together in October of 2018, for a combined price of $13.45 million.

In February of 2019, Kylie spent $3.25 million for an undeveloped parcel of land in La Quinta, California, which is located within the prestigious gated enclave of Madison Club. Several members of Kylie’s family also own properties in this community.

Kylie Jenner made the purchase of a mansion in Holmby Hills, California, for the price of $36.5 million in April of 2020.

In May of the year 2020, Kylie spent $15 million on empty land in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of California. She then moved forward with hiring the renowned architect Richard Landry to design a home that was 18,000 square feet in size.

Kylie Jenner’s Monthly Expenses

According to a source close to Kris Jenner, Kyle spends $300,000 every month on clothing for both herself and her daughter. This information was reported by the source. Reportedly, she shells out between $300,000 and $400,000 each and every month on auto payments and security.

The previously mentioned properties were purchased in a variety of deals for a total of $80 million, which brings us to our next point. Her annual property tax bill in the state of California is around 1% of the purchase price. This means that Kylie pays the state of California over $800,000 in property taxes on a yearly basis, which comes out to roughly $67k per month.

Kylie Jenner’s Personal Life

In 2017, Kylie began a romantic relationship with the rapper Travis Scott. In February of 2018, they became parents to a girl. Around the middle of 2019, they began living separate lives. Between the years 2014 and 2017, she was previously involved in a relationship with the rapper Tyga.

Kylie Jenner: Billionaire?

Kylie Jenner was officially named a billionaire by Forbes on November 18, 2019. Following the sale of 51% of her cosmetics company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, Forbes reported that she became a billionaire. Coty Inc., the parent company of popular cosmetics lines including CoverGirl and MaxFactor, has been experiencing financial difficulties as of late. Kylie will continue to represent the company to the public. The sale, according to Forbes, was worth $588 million on paper for her remaining 49% interest.

Coty, the parent company of Clairol and OPI, has seen sales decline and leadership churn in recent years. The stock price of the European corporation controlled by the investment group JAB Ltd. has dropped by half since 2016 when it bought twelve cosmetics brands from Procter & Gamble.

The $1.2 billion valuation is based on her convincing Coty Inc to pay a staggering 27X multiple of profits.

For your information, Facebook is trading at 26 times earnings. The P&G stock price currently stands at 24X. As a standalone company, Coty is valued at 18 times earnings.

Kylie can expect to keep roughly $300 million after paying taxes on the $600 million gain from the sale. Due to the ambiguity around the $600 million’s structure, we can’t say for sure at this time. Did you pay for everything in cold hard cash? Stock? A combination of the two? The answers to these questions will have a significant impact on her tax situation and the amount of money she will take away from the deal. In addition, the purchase is not expected to finalize until the third quarter of 2020, according to Coty.

Forbes published a retraction on May 29, 2020, in which they admitted that all of the figures they had previously stated were inaccurate. Kylie’s accountants essentially made the whole thing up.

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth

American model, reality TV celebrity, and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner has an estimated net worth of $750 million. Depending on the year, Kylie can make anywhere from $40 million to $100 million.

Kylie Jenner has amassed a considerable fortune from her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie completed the $600 million sale of 51% of her business to Coty Inc. in November 2019. To put a price tag on the overall enterprise, we arrive at $1.2 billion. The price fell drastically in the months following the transaction. Without a doubt, Kylie made roughly $340 million after taxes from the sale, but the value of her 45% interest in the company has dropped dramatically.

Who Has More Money, Travis or Kylie?

Travis Scott’s estimated net worth is $65 million, which is much less than his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s net worth of $900 million.

Conclusion

