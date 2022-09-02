Kurulus Osman Season 3 Release Date in Pakistan: Who Killed Hazal Hatun?

Kurulus Osman, a popular historical drama from the Turkish network ATV, was one of the most watched non-English television programs of recent years.

The show premiered in late 2019 and went on to win “TV Series of the Year” at both the 2020 and 2021 Golden Palm Awards. It was produced by Mehmet Bozdag and directed by Metin Gunay.

We now have some official information regarding Kurulus Osman season 3—three months after the second season ended!

Was Kurulus Osman Season 3 Ever in Doubt?

After Kurulus Osman season 2 ended in June, there was a somewhat alarming “radio-silence” from the cast and production crew.

Thankfully, once Bozdag posted a teaser image of a filming slate to his Twitter profile in August, any worries that fans might have had were allayed. This verified that filming had begun as well as the fact that Kurulus Osman would return for a third season.

Although the announcement of the renewal and the start of production was appreciated, few fans would have been overly shocked to see the series return. We were optimistic for several reasons, but popularity was the most obvious.

Kurulus Osman enjoys a tremendous amount of popularity in Pakistan, Eastern, and Southern Europe, and is rated 7.8/10 on IMDB, 4.8/5 on Google Reviews, and 9.1/10 on Rating Graph.

The availability of source material for tales in the next seasons is the next issue. Even though Osman I’s real life was heavily altered for Season 2 of the television drama, many significant historical events were omitted. These historical occurrences, which might all be incorporated into upcoming seasons, include fights, conquests, his family, death, and Osman I’s now-famous legacy.

Kurulus Osman: Season 3 Release Date

According to reports, the first episode of Kurulus Osman season 3 was released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. For more information, see here.

Mehmet Bozdag, the series creator, recently revealed the intended publication date, saying, “Liberation belongs to Osman Bey, who opened the banner of justice!”

A little video trailer was posted online in conjunction with the premiere date of October 6; see it below.

Teaser after teaser, all with the slogan “coming soon,” has recently been released on the show’s official Instagram page to keep fans interested.

Kurulus Osman season 3 will continue its episodic production, that is, shooting new episodes while the season is being shown, despite the fact that filming barely began in August.

A Possible Season 3 Plot?

Season 3 will likely continue adapting more of Osman I’s life because Seasons 1 & 2 covered historical events and only loosely tracked his life and those around him.

We should anticipate seeing the Byzantine-Catalan alliance and fighting in Season 3 if the show sticks to a strict timeframe. There is also the conquering of Yensehir and Bursa; however, if the show goes into the third season, this might be converted into succeeding seasons.

Alaeddin Pasha, Malhun Hatun’s son, has already been born and will likely be featured in the upcoming season. Malhun has four other sons, some of whom might make their debut in Season 3.

Season 3’s teaser trailer may be found on Kurulus Osman’s official YouTube channel.

Characters And The Cast

Burak Ozçivit is known as Osman Bey; Osman is the third and youngest son of Ertugrul Ghazi and Halime Sultan. Osman is also known as “Kara Osman” or “Dark Osman”. He is also Selcan Hatun’s nephew and the younger brother of Gündüz Bey and Savc Bey, whom he regards as his own mother.

The father of Orhan, Alaeddin Ali, and Fatma, who wishes to follow in the footsteps of his father Erturul and grandpa Süleyman Ah, is the spouse of Bala Hatun and Malhun Hatun. Like his father, he is adept with a sword and very aware of his surroundings. He occasionally defies his beys and follows the road he thinks would lead to success.

Ozge Törer plays Bala Hatun, who is the daughter of Ulduz Hatun, who passed away from an illness, and Seyh Edebali. She was Gonca Hatun’s best friend and the first wife of Osman Bey. She is the mother of Alaeddin Ali and a stunning painter. She is the Head of the Baciyân-Rûm and the Chief Lady of the Kayi Tribe.

She is devoted to Selcan Hatun, the Ahi brotherhood, and her father. Although she is incredibly patient and serene, she is prone to heartbreak. She was stabbed by a Mongol in season 1, therefore she is unable to have children and is regularly made fun of for this. She succeeds Selcan Hatun as the Hanm (Head Hatun) of the Kay tribe in season 2 after her husband is chosen Bey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Seasons is Kurulus Osman Gonna Have?

On June 15, 2022, Kuruluş Osman Season 3 came to a conclusion, and fans are eager to witness Season 4. Kuruluş Osman on ATV has been formally renewed for a fourth season, which will air later this year.

Who Killed Hazal Hatun?

Aygul dislikes her own son since he brings back bad memories for her. Selcan begs Aygul to act reasonably and to take custody of her kid, but Aygul is adamant that she would kill Hazal to exact revenge on her mother.

Is Kurulus Osman a Netflix original?

Netflix does not yet have Kurulus Osman Season 3.

Conclusion

