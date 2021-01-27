Kurt defends Shilling tradition, knocks out ‘cowards’ after disappearing from Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Red Sox pitcher Kurt Schilling said he was “at peace” because he failed to get enough votes to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Shilling was ashamed of 285, 71 percent of the 401 votes, just 4 points on the 75 percent needed for induction, Boston Globe Reports. However, none of the candidates received enough votes to be included.

On Facebook, Shilling shared a lengthy statement, saying he had also been sent to the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Shilling asked to be removed from the ballot, saying, “I do not think I am a glorious hall as I have often said, but I respectfully accept it if ex-players think I am.

“I’m as relaxed as I have often said to those who have spoken in my heart over the years. None, zero, no writer’s worthy of any claims,” ​​Shilling said. Better a poor horse than no horse at all. “

The retired baseball player mentions criticism of his behavior on social media, where he has attacked groups such as Muslims and transgender people. Shilling once tweeted a photo comparing Muslims to Nazis. His anti-trance comments online led him to stay Was fired from ESPN as an analyst.

A day after the deadly Capitol breach on January 6, Shilling released several tweets to protect rioters while mocking Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Globe points to an incident in which a Shilling in a photo of a Trump supporter playing “T-shirt” in a T-shirt commented, “Okay, very nice here.” Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required. ”DThe Globe notes that Shilling’s hostile behavior on social media may have damaged his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Never harm, never intentionally or intentionally hurt someone else. I was 100% responsible and still am,” Shilling continued in his statement. “Even the thought of responding to claims of ‘Nazi’ or ‘racist’ or any other word is fed up with meaningless people who have never met me.”