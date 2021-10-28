Konosuba Season 3 |Release Date | Cast | Plot | and Where Will It premiere?

The third season of the anime series Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (KonoSuba) will premiere in January 2019. The cast for this season includes Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series and Rie Takahashi as Aqua from Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!. Stay tuned to find out when you can watch it on Crunchyroll!

There have been two seasons of Konosuba thus far.

The producers have yet to confirm a third season.

While Konosuba is still one of the most widely seen anime series of the season, it has yet to reveal anything about its next installment. The story is about a young boy named Kazuma who discovers an item that allows him to summon the strongest wizard, Megumin. The voice acting is amazing and we can’t forget about the love tension between Kazuma and Megumin, which makes the series alive.

We’ll never know if Kazuma and Megumin will last together for good if Season 3 doesn’t happen. If Konosuba Season 3 does not premiere, the Aqua and the Dark will be missed as well. We provide you with all the information regarding when Season 3 of Konosuba will be released!

Two seasons of the anime have already aired, as well as a feature film and two OVAs. The time has come to talk about the third season of Konosuba! Konosuba is an anime about an average high school student who dies in a horrible accident and tries to outsmart the god of death immediately after his demise, according to fans.

The anime is well-known for its humor and sardonic timing, having won the award for best TV anime series in 2015-16. Tsuki ga Kirei is the light novel series that won the BookWalker Grand Prize in 2016.

There is no news yet about when or whether the third season of Konosuba will be released.

Konosuba Season 3: Release Date

Season 3 will not premiere until sometime in 2020, and we need to be a little more patient for this reason. The third season will not be discontinued because to the show’s increasing popularity.

The second season of Konosuba, dubbed Konosuba Season 2, aired from January 12 to March 16, 2017. It’s uncertain if JCStaff will make any more Konosuba movies or produce their own animated series.

The second option might lead to the third season of Konosuba. With the series’ growing popularity, it’s likely that there will be more Konosuba anime films in the future. If the anime sequel is given the green light in the next year, Season 3 of Konosuba is anticipated to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.

What to Anticipate From the Third Season?

The sequel of the anime series, Konosuba Season 3, will be the first to adapt the 5th volume.

It is currently being reported that the third season will be based on the 6th and 7th volumes of the light novel. The story’s sixth volume, The Princess of the Six Flowers, is about Kazuma’s quest to locate a person known as The Chivalrous Thief in the kingdom and depicts the consequences he encounters afterward.

However, at the conclusion of the second season, while Kazuma’s group has destroyed a commander of the Demon King’s army, they are driven out of town after Aqua’s magic changes all the hot spring water into ordinary water.

In the Konosuba anime, the crew of adventurers goes to Megumin’s birthplace, where they meet Sylvia, who is a commander in the Demon King’s army. When the heroes put an end to her, she unifies with two other generals and returns as a single being.

They may be rewarded with an audience with the king and his family if they succeed. They would perhaps do something that would bring the royal family and even the whole city into fury. The movie concludes on a more optimistic note, with hints of a potential relationship between Kazuma and Megumin. In the third season of Konosuba, this topic may be expanded upon.

Konosuba Season 3: What the Story is About?

The lighthearted novels are written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima, with the first volume published in December 2015. The series currently has 16 volumes, with volume 17 expected to be the last one. Of those five, four have been adapted into anime form.

A high school student and jailbird Kazuma Satou finds himself seated before a beautiful yet revolting goddess named Aqua after his return from purchasing a game.

The potential for adaptation in Konosuba season 3, volume 6 of the light novels series is there. He might center his attention on Kazuma and her party’s triumph over Sylvia and the other Demon King generals in the immediate aftermath.