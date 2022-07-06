Know about Ripple and Bitcoin

You already know that people are becoming smart because everything they can research and learn through Google, Youtube, or social media platforms. Technology is changing rapidly, new inventions are coming, and the lifestyle of people is also changing with technology. They know how bitcoin contributes to this technological world, but a new coin under the Ripple is also becoming popular.

There was very little change in this currency in the down crypto market. It does not mean you have to invest in the ripple coin because it is safe and less risky; you have to accept that every crypto coin is risky and do the proper research before investing your savings or money.

Understanding the Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is the popular digital gold with a vast user base across the globe, and it gets banned in some countries because of its unique features. In simple language, it is the currency that only exists in the online form, and it needs digital storage known as a digital or crypto wallet to hold, send or receive bitcoins.

You can use it for different purposes such as trading, investing, making money through consulting, buying online goods and services, mining, etc., because it has high value and depends upon people’s beliefs. When people start selling all their coins, then they will become zero. That is impossible, and it is a highly volatile currency.

What is Ripple?

Ripple is the company that built the platform, and XRP is the native cryptocurrency built by the Ripple company. Unfortunately, there was a lot of misunderstanding between the XRP and Ripple, and on the exchanges, the name of Ripple was listed as the XRP cryptocurrency. Still, now people understand that Ripple is different and XRP is different. Ripple is the network where the XRP gets traded very fast because no third party needs to verify the transaction.

The key Difference Between Bitcoin and Ripple

There are the following points that make the bitcoin and ripple different given below:-